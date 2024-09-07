How many points did Caitlin Clark score Friday? Lynx snap Fever's five-game win streak

The Indiana Fever's win streak ends at five games.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever mounted a double-digit comeback against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, but it was not enough to defeat the Lynx, who won 99-88 on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Clark recorded a team-high 25 points (8-of-21 FG, 5-of-10 from three), eight rebounds and eight assists in the loss and nearly recording her third triple-double of the season.

The game was more closely-contested than the scored indicated.

The Fever trailed 12-points heading into the fourth quarter after a dismal third and came within one-point of the Lynx with 4:03 remaining in the contest, thanks to a three from Kelsey Mitchell. The Lynx answered back and closed the game on a 18-8 run to hand the Fever their first loss since Aug. 24.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball up the court during Friday's game against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbride Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Clark struggled to get going early, missing her first three shots before a jumper late in the first quarter got her in rhythm. She scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half alone. The Fever entered halftime with a five-point lead, 50-45. At halftime, Clark said the Fever needed to "play better defense" because "45 points is a lot."

The Lynx had the same game plan and executed it better in the third quarter. Minnesota outscored Indiana 29-12 in the third to take a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Fever quickly chipped away at the Lynx's lead and came within one point, before Minnesota ran away with it for a double-digit lead.

Napheesa Collier said the Lynx committed to "staying strong in our defense" to weather the Fever's numerous runs. "The Fever are a really strong offensive team and we know that, so really playing our team defense and locking down that way... 50 is a lot for them to have at half. Just locking in on that and stopping their key players."

Collier, who won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, had a game-high 26 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Bridget Carleton added 16 points, while Courtney Williams had 15.

Three Fever players had 20+ points: Clark (25), Kelsey Mitchell (23) and Aliyah Boston (20). The trio combined for 68 of the Fever's 88 points. The Fever clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 earlier this week.

