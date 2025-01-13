How many goals away is Alex Ovechkin from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record?

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates a teammates goal against the Ottawa Senators during the first period at Capital One Arena on February 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Alex Ovechkin is creeping ever closer to NHL history.

It's been known for some time that Ovechkin has a legitimate shot at breaking Wayne Gretzky's career goals record should he stay healthy and keep up his blistering scoring pace. And even after suffering a broken leg earlier in the season, Ovechkin remains on pace to break Gretzky's record that's stood since 1999 sometime this year.

Entering the 2024-25 season, Ovechkin needed 42 goals to break Gretzky's record of 894 career tallies. After scoring goal No. 873 on January 11, Ovechkin now needs just 22 goals to pass Gretzky for the NHL's record.

Here's Ovechkin's latest tally, which came against the Nashville Predators!

22 TO GO! 🚨



Alex Ovechkin has his 20th goal of the season and is 22 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record! pic.twitter.com/FFKtQXF4Ih — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025

