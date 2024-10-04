Mansfield Timberview stymies Arlington Seguin, hands cougars first loss of season

The longest winning streak in years for Arlington Seguin football came to a halt on Thursday night.

Mansfield Timberview scored twice in the fourth quarter to secure a 38-24 win in a District 3-5A Division II high school football clash at C.H. Wilemon Field.

The Cougars were 5-0 overall and 3-0 in district play heading into this game — the most successful streak since Seguin won six in a row in 2004 and eight in a row in 2005.

The game boiled down to the fourth quarter, tied at 24 going into the final 12 minutes.

Running back Jaylon Woods and quarterback Anthony DeSanto scored in the final stanza to help the Wolves (3-3, 2-2 District 3-5A Division II) win their second straight game.

Mansfield Timberview wide receiver Tyler Madison makes a move after a catch against Arlington Seguin during a UIL football game at C.H. Wilemon Field in Arlington on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

That capped a penalty-marred game that featured numerous unsportsmanlike conduct calls on both teams and five ejections from the officials.

“I think a lot stems from the emotion of the rivalry,” Timberview coach Robby DeSanto said. “We sit in each other’s backyard. Once we settled in and played football, like we have the last couple of weeks, it worked itself out.”

The game has stretches where both teams took advantage of the other’s miscues.

Seguin went up first on a 35-yard field goal from Oscar Lopez on the first drive of the game after Timberview attempted an onside kick and didn’t recover.

In the second quarter, Timberview scored 17 in a row to take the lead.

Emma Young kicked a 23-yard field goal to tie it for the Wolves on the first play of the second quarter.

The game changed on the next drive when Seguin faced a 4th-and-37 from deep in its territory. A bad snap led to a tackle and then punches were thrown. Officials ejected 3 Seguin players and 2 from Timberview. Seguin coach Joe Gordon sent another of his players to the locker room after the donnybrook.

Timberview took over at the 10-yard line after all the dust settled and Taylor Hanson scored on a 5-yard run to break the tie. Woods had a 66-yard scoring run on the Wolves’ next drive to make it 17-3 with 6:34 to pay in the first half.

“It’s going to be a big learning moment just boucle that thing that is really going to stand out is the lack of composure,” Gordon said. “I don’t think it comes down to us being physically able to play with those guys at all. I played without four starters; two guys with D-I offers and another two-year all-district player.

“To have those guys kicked out early on, it limited us and I’m playing with five sophomores on defense. That is when they sprung the big runs. We didn’t put ourselves in the best situations and we’re going to learn from it.”

Seguin scored twice in the final 6 minutes of the first half, sandwiched around a 39-yard touchdown run by Woods, who had 220 yards on the ground.

Chevy Andrews tossed a pair of touchdowns, the first to Kohen Peeler from 11-yards out and then to a 1-yard jump ball pass to SMU pledge Carterrious Brown in the corner of the end zone with 12 seconds left in the first half. The latter was followed by two unsportsmanlike conduct calls that set up a nearly 30-yard PAT attempt that was no good.

Seguin tied it at 24 on the second drive of the third quarter, though it wasn’t without some flags flying post-score as well.

Andrews connected with G’Mani Smith on a 22-yard connection with 7:42 to play in the third.

The Cougars, down 24-22, decided to go for the 2-point conversion and the tie.

They were called for delay of game. On the second attempt, Seguin had a false start. On the third attempt, another false start call.

The fourth attempt went off with a flag and Andrews scrambled to his left and threw to Smith for a 17-yard 2-point conversion to tie the game.

The score remained 24-24 until Woods scored on a 27-yard run — which included a facemask penalty on Seguin — on the second play of the fourth quarter.

Anthony DeSanto, who ascended to the QB1 spot after an ankle injury ended starter Mylez Davis’ season in Week 1, added a 5-yard run with 1:59 to account for the final tally.

The setback was the sixth in a row for Seguin against Timberview since a 2009 win.

Timberview plays at home against Mansfield Summit on Oct. 11. The Cougars will travel to Argyle for another district clash.