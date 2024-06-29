Manny Machado homers twice, drives in 5 as Padres roll past Red Sox for 2nd straight day, 11-1

BOSTON (AP) — Manny Machado homered twice and drove in five runs, and Jackson Merrill and Brett Sullivan also went deep to carry the San Diego Padres to their second straight lopsided victory over the Boston Red Sox, 11-1 on Saturday.

It was the fifth straight win and ninth in 10 games for surging San Diego (46-41), which improved to a season-high five games over .500.

Jarren Duran hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who lost their third straight.

Machado recorded his 40th career multihomer game, hitting a two-run drive completely out of Fenway Park in the third inning and a three-run shot to center during a six-run fifth.

When he rounded the bases after his second homer that made it 8-0, chants of “Manny! Manny!” echoed around Fenway from the many Padres fans.

Boston starter Tanner Houck (7-6) was tagged for a career-worst eight runs, seven earned, in 4 1/3 innings on his 28th birthday. He also gave up a career-high three homers, raising his ERA from an AL-best 2.18 entering the day to 2.67.

For the second straight game, the Padres used a big fifth inning to take charge. Their six-run inning made it 10-0.

On Friday, they scored all their runs in the fifth of a 9-2 victory. The Padres secured just their second series win in nine tries against the Red Sox.

Michael King (6-5) rebounded from a rough start in his previous outing, giving up one run and five hits over six innings. He allowed five runs over six in his last start, taking the loss last Sunday against Milwaukee.

Merrill homered into the Monster seats to make it 4-0 in the fourth and Sullivan hit his first of the season, a two-run drive off Bailey Horn that hooked inside the Pesky Pole making it 10-0 in the fifth.

Boston first baseman Dominic Smith pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing only a single to Luis Arraez on a 31.9 mph pitch.

Wearing their City Connect bright-yellow and powder-blue uniforms didn’t help the Red Sox, who were 18-5 over the last two seasons wearing their alternate look.

It’s the first time the teams have met in a series in Fenway since 2013.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Manager Mike Shildt said “there’s an expectation, there’s a good chance” that RHP Randy Vásquez won’t miss his next start. Vásquez started Friday’s victory but had to leave after Ceddanne Rafaela’s comebacker hit him on his pitching arm. “Nothing fractural, nothing serious there. Some swelling, some soreness,” Shildt said. “Outside of maybe missing a little sleep because he sleeps on that right side, he said he feels OK.”

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said 1B Triston Casas (left rib ) was just feeling “general soreness” after taking 30 swings a day earlier.

UP NEXT

RHP Matt Waldron (5-6, 3.43 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Padres in Sunday’s finale of the three-game series. RHP Josh Winckowski (1-1, 3.26) is slated to make a spot start for the Red Sox.

Ken Powtak, The Associated Press