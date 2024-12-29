Manna on Danilo: ‘Napoli need right Juventus conditions’

Napoli director Giovanni Manna confirms interest in Danilo ‘if there are the right conditions, but we are not talking to Juventus’ right now, implying the plan is for contract termination.

Their game with Venezia kicks off at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona at 14.00 GMT.

The pressure is on the Partenopei, as Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw by Lazio last night, meaning a victory here would put them joint top of the table at the end of 2024.

“It is a complicated game against a team that plays positive football,” Manna told DAZN.

“We know what we need to do and want to keep going along our path.”

Matteo Politano was struggling with flu symptoms, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shaking off an ankle knock, but Alessandro Buongiorno will be out for several weeks after a back injury in training.

Danilo moving closer to Napoli

TURIN, ITALY – APRIL 23: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa of SSC Napoli is challenged by Danilo and Federico Gatti of Juventus during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on April 23, 2023 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

There have been strong reports that Napoli are close to a deal for Juventus veteran defender Danilo in the January transfer window.

“January is always a very complicated situation for transfers. It is easier to ruin the balance of a team than to improve it,” noted Manna.

“Danilo is a Juventus player and we are not talking to Juventus. We’ll see if there are the right conditions to do something.”

This might suggest the idea is for Danilo to terminate the contract with Juve, which expires in June 2025, and then join Napoli as a free agent.

“We started this season knowing it was part of a journey. We consolidated what we already had and signed a few new players to improve. At this moment, if we are to make changes, it can only be to further strengthen the side.

“In order to do that, we need the right conditions, and if those are there then we’ll act.”