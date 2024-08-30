Manchester United youngster Sonny Aljofree set to complete loan move to Accrington Stanley



Manchester United starlet Sonny Aljofree is reportedly set to join Accrington Stanley.

The Mirror reveals, “The 19-year-old centre-back, who captains the club’s Under-21 side, is one of a number of talented youngsters at Old Trafford who could head out before the deadline.”

“Aljofree had interest from a number of clubs but Mirror Football understands that it’s Accrington who look set to land the highly-rated defender.”

Rich Fay of Manchester World points out that Aljofree has already agreed to the move.

It’s understood that the 19-year-old is eager to gain first-team experience, which he feels he can receive at the League Two outfit.

United’s deal with Stanley will see Aljofree join John Doolan’s ranks on an initial season-long loan deal, having also spent time with National League side Altrincham last season.

Aljofree will effectively become the second player from United to play for Stanley on loan in the current calendar year after goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

Vitek temporarily signed for Stanley in January and had an impressive spell.

Aljofree has risen up through the academy ranks at Old Trafford and has been a regular presence for the club at various youth levels.

The defender has made 34 appearances for the U18s and has played 35 matches for the U21s.

It’s important to note that his contract with United expires in the summer of 2025, so United have a big decision to make regarding his future.

Stanley are currently in 22nd place in League Two, having lost two and drew one of their opening three games of the 2024/25 campaign.







Play for free to win the new United kit! We’re awarding a new prize every PL matchweek, courtesy of Goat Kits! To play, just (1) Join this week’s brand new PL Challenge league here with our league code puu1tk and enter your team. (2) Follow The Peoples Person on X and answer the tie breaker question. Full instructions and rules here.

You can also visit Goat Kits at goatkitstore.com and use discount code TPP30 to get 30% off your first purchase!

