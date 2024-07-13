Manchester United youngster nears €10m exit

Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala is close to joining Villarreal in a permanent deal worth €10m.

The teenager has turned down the chance of a contact extension and United and has decided to move on with Villarreal nearing an agreement.

Kambwala made his senior debut against West Ham in the Premier League in December 2023 and ended the 2023-24 campaign with 10 appearances in all competitions.

However, United’s interest in signing Matthijs de Ligt, Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro has persuaded Kambwala to leave in search of regular football and the two teams are closing in on an agreement for the 19-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the fee involved will be around €10m (£8.4m) and United will insert a future buy-back agreement into the transfer, should Kambwala impress in La Liga.

Kambwala will link up with former Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly at El Madrigal, after the Ivorian re-signed for Villarreal from Besiktas last summer. The Spanish side finished eighth in La Liga last season to narrowly miss out on European qualification.

