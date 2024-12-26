Manchester United XI vs Wolves: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Ruben Amorim has once again left Marcus Rashford out of the squad Manchester United take on Wolves.

Rashford has now been absence for the last four matches, with Amorim recently questioning the forward’s decision to give an interview after he was dropped for the Manchester derby.

Asked after United’s heavy defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday whether Rashford could return to face Wolves, Amorim said: "It depends, we will see."

Rasmus Hojlund is back the starting lineup, after Joshua Zirkzee again failed to impress against Bournemouth.

Casemiro was option to come in having not featured much in recent weeks and Kobbie Mainoo largely struggling for form, but Amorim keeps faith with Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

Matthijs de Ligt returns to the squad after illness, while Leny Yoro comes into the starting lineup as Noussair Mazraoui moves back to a preferred wing-back role.

Man United XI (3-4-2-1): Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot, Fernandes, Amad, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, De Ligt, Evans, Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer, Garnacho, Antony, Zirkzee

Time and date: 5:30pm GMT on Thursday December 26, 2024

TV channel: Amazon Prime

Venue: Molineux