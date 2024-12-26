Manchester United XI vs Wolves – Predicted lineup and team news

Manchester United make the trip to Molineux to face Wolves in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Ruben Amorim will be demanding a response from his side after back-to-back defeats, including a 3-0 humbling at home to Bournemouth last weekend. The Amorim era has had an underwhelming start, emphasising the task at hand for the new head coach.

United have lost four of their nine games under the 39-year-old and remain mired in the bottom half. It’s the first time the club have been outside the top half at Christmas since 1989 and the lowest the Red Devils have been at this stage of the year since 1986.

Wolves have endured their own struggles but welcome Amorim’s side with renewed belief. Vitor Pereira oversaw a 3-0 win over relegation rivals Leicester City in his first game in charge, after placing Gary O’Neil. Following that result, the new coach boldly declared his belief that the 18th-placed outfit will survive the drop.

Manchester United team news

After a poor display last weekend, changes are expected for Manchester United. Matthijs de Ligt could return after illness, allowing Noussair Mazraoui to move back into a wing-back role.

Rasmus Hojliund and Alejandro Garnacho are pushing for starts in a misfiring forward line, while Casemiro could come back in with Kobbie Mainoo struggling for form.

The headline news is again likely to centre around Marcus Rashford. The 27-year-old has been excluded from recent squads and has suggested he is keen to leave Old Trafford. Amorim has refused to close the door on his involvement.

Manchester United predicted lineup

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dalot; Amad, Garnacho, Hojlund.

When is Wolves vs Manchester United?

Wolves host Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday 26th December 2024. Kick-off at Molineux is 17:30 GMT.

What TV channel is Wolves vs Manchester United?

The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

