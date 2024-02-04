Manchester United XI vs West Ham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Manchester United expect Lisandro Martinez to be available for today's game against West Ham after he was substituted with an injury scare in midweek.

The Argentina international has missed much of the campaign due to a foot injury and sparked fresh fears on Thursday night when he was seen having strapping applied to his foot following his withdrawal in the dramatic victory at Wolves.

But Erik ten Hag insists he was just exerting caution, with Martinez only making his first Premier League start since September.

"It was a precaution," he said.

"I took him off because, actually I had to sub Rasmus [Hojlund] because he was dead with all his running! But then we needed an extra header but, also for Licha, I think he is a long way out.

“We brought Harry [Maguire] on for [an] extra header and Omari Forson for Rasmus."

Ten Hag also says Casemiro’s minutes will be managed as the Dutchman starts to recover key players for the business end of the season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof may feature, though Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia remain out.

Anthony Martial, meanwhile, is a long-term absentee.

Sofyan Amrabat is available after Morocco's campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations came to an end.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Injuries: Mount, Malacia, Martial

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday 4 February

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports