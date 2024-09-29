Man United XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Marcus Rashford is today in line to start for Manchester United in what already feels like a pivotal Premier League clash with Tottenham at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old was surprisingly left on the bench for last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, despite scoring three times in his previous two games, with Erik ten Hag citing “rotation” as the reason.

He is likely to take the spot of Alejandro Garnacho on the left, with Amad Diallo continuing on the other flank. Joshua Zirkzee will start up front again as Rasmus Hojlund eases his way back from a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, Manuel Ugarte could make his first league start for United against Ange Postecoglou’s side. The Uruguayan midfielder has made two substitute appearances so far, with starts in the Carabao Cup and Europa League, but is likely to replace Christian Eriksen in the lineup this afternoon.

United have no new injuries to report as Ten Hag confirmed on Thursday, with long-term absentees Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia all continuing their recoveries.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Injured: Yoro, Shaw, Lindelof, Malacia

Date and time: 4:30pm BST on Sunday, September 28, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel: Sky Sports