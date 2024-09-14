Manchester United XI vs Southampton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

Manchester United start Manuel Ugarte on the bench for today’s Premier League clash with Southampton.

The Uruguayan midfielder finally completed his long-awaited £50.5million switch from Paris-Saint Germain on deadline day but was not registered in time to make his club debut in the hugely disappointing 3-0 home loss to Liverpool on September 1.

Casemiro is also dropped from the starting lineup.

Elsewhere, few other changes were expected, with United’s injury list not reducing over the international break. Neither Rasmus Hojlund or Luke Shaw are likely to be involved against the newly promoted Saints.

Matthijs de Ligt will continue at the back alongside Lisandro Martinez, while Amad Diallo comes in for Alejandro Garnacho.

Ten Hag’s side are in desperate need of a goalscoring touch, having netted just twice in their opening three league games, one of which came from the Ivory Coast winger, and the other from Joshua Zirkzee, who will lead the line on the south coast.

Starting Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Mainoo; Amada, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Maguire, Casemiro, Collyer, Ugarte, Antony, Garnacho, Wheatley

Time and date: 12:30pm BST today on Saturday, September 14, 2024

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports 1