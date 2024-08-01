Manchester United XI vs Real Betis: Amad, Rashford & Sancho in attack

Manchester United take on Real Betis at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

This will be the Reds’ second outing in the US this summer and our fourth pre-season friendly, after a run of two defeats and one win.

It’s also the penultimate match of United’s pre-season with the Community Sheild against Man City taking place on August 10.

In the last game, a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, Erik ten Hag watched Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro sustain fresh knocks. Our latest major signing will be missing for some time as a result.

Manchester United XI vs Real Betis

Your Reds to take on Real Betis 💪🔴#MUFC || #MUTOUR24 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 1, 2024

Tom Heaton starts between the sticks.

The back four consists of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Harry Amass.

Casemiro, Eriksen and Scott McTominay are tasked with winning the midfield battle.

Jadon Sancho and Amad start on the wings, while Marcus Rashford could lead the line in Hojund’s absence.

Manchester United XI vs Aston Villa: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Amass; Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay; Amad, Rashford, Sancho.

Bench: Onana, Mee, Evans, Fish, Murray, Collyer, Fletcher, Hannibal, Mather, Mount, Oyedele, Scanlon, Antony, Wheatley.

