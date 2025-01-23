Manchester United XI vs Rangers: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League today

Alejandro Garnacho starts for Manchester United against Rangers despite more Chelsea transfer links on Thursday (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United have made five changes to face Rangers in the Europa League tonight.

Ruben Amorim’s side sit seventh in the Europa League table heading into this week’s penultimate round of first-stage fixtures but are certainly not guaranteed an automatic knockout berth just yet.

Indeed, their performance in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Brighton was alarming. Amorim even labelled his side as “maybe the worst Manchester United team in history”, further underlining the scale of the challenge at hand.

United entertain Rangers at Old Trafford on Thursday and Amorim has made five changes to his starting lineup.

Altay Bayindir replaces Andre Onana in goal after the latter’s latest error against Brighton, while in defence Harry Maguire makes may for Lisandro Martinez.

Young Toby Collyer and Christian Eriksen come into midfield in place of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, while Chelsea transfer target Alejandro Garnacho comes into the attack as Noussair Mazraoui also drops out. Antony is on the bench despite closing in on a loan move to Real Betis.

Victor Lindelof has returned to training for United but will not be rushed back into action. Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are still working their respective ways back from recent injuries. Jonny Evans is also unavailable.

“Vic [Lindelof] is training but I prefer to do extra work today because I want him for a long time, not just to put him [in] right away,” Amorim said on Wednesday.

“For the rest, Luke [Shaw] is recovering really well. Mason Mount, it’s good to see them on the pitch.”

Manchester United XI: Bayindir, De Ligt, Yoro, Martinez, Amad, Collyer, Eriksen, Dalot, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee

Subs: Heaton, Onana, Maguire, Malacia, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Mainoo, Ugarte, Antony, Hojlund

Injured: Mount, Evans, Lindelof, Shaw

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Thursday, January 23, 2025

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports