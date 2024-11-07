Manchester United XI vs PAOK: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League today

Manchester United have seen their injury woes start to ease ahead of tonight’s Europa League vist of Greek side PAOK.

United have drawn all three of their games so far, while they have won just one of their last 11 European games in total. Still, they have experienced a slight uplift under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, putting five past Leicester in the Carabao Cup before their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

The Red Devils will be favourites to beat the Greeks, and Van Nistelrooy could welcome back Mason Mount after over a month out. The midfielder returned to training on Monday and could return to the bench, as could Christian Eriksen.

He will also have Bruno Fernandes back in the side following his one-game European suspension. The United captain has scored three times in the two games since Erik ten Hag’s sacking, having not scored once in this campaign prior.

In what will be his one and only European game in charge, the former United striker will be hoping to kickstart their continental campaign, and set things up nicely for incoming boss Ruben Amorim.

Leny Yoro has returned to training after picking up a foot injury during pre-season, but is still some weeks away from making his debut.

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Onana, Dalot, de Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Ugarte, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Doubts: Mount, Eriksen

Injured: Yoro (foot), Shaw (calf), Maguire (calf), Malacia (knee), Mainoo (thigh), Antony (ankle)

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Thursday, November 7, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV and live stream: TNT Sports