Manchester United XI vs Man City: No Rashford - Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Harry Maguire starts for Manchester United at the Etihad.

Ruben Amorim has recalled Maguire and he starts alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez in the back three against Manchester City.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW MAN CITY VS MAN UNITED LIVE!

Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot are the two full-backs.

Bruno Fernandes again looks set to be used in deeper role in a midfield two with Manuel Ugare, with Amad Diallo and Mason Mount in the two No10 positions behind Rasmus Hojlund.

Impressive form: Amad Diallo will be eyeing a start at the Etihad (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Leny Yoro, Casemiro, Kobie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee are among those on the bench.

Marcus Rashford is not in the United squad.

"I don't think so," said Amorim when asked if he had any fresh injury concerns straight after the 2-1 Europa League win away at Viktoria Plzen on Thursday. “I think everyone is going to be fit and ready to win the game.”

Luke Shaw remains sidelined.

Confirmed Manchester United XI: Onana, Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot, Mount, Amad, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Malacia, Yoro, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mainoo, Antony, Zirkzee

Injured: Shaw

Time and date: 4:30pm GMT on Sunday December 15, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

TV channel: Sky Sports