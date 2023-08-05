Manchester United XI vs Lens: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Manchester United will be unable to call upon new signing Rasmus Hojlund for today’s friendly with Lens.

The incoming £72million arrival passed a medical on Thursday but has not yet been officially announced as a United player, with his visa and registration among the final hurdles still to be overcome.

It is reported that Hojlund, 20, will instead be unveiled at Old Trafford ahead of the lunchtime kick-off against the French club.

Lens finished second in Ligue 1 last season and could be favoured for a strong line-up from Erik ten Hag to begin what is a double-header of pre-season matches in Manchester this weekend.

Athletic Club follow on the Sunday and it’s unclear which team United will play their best team against, while Ten Hag could also split his first-choice XI between the games.

Last season’s double-header saw the Saturday game favoured, possibly to allow maximum recovery time before the Premier League kick-off, with Wolves to come on Monday, August 14 to begin their Premier League campaign.

Two players who won’t appear in either game are Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo, following respective knee and ankle injuries which will keep them on the sidelines for at least the first few weeks of the season.

There are further injury worries over Alejandro Garnacho with Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial also unavailable.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Mount; Rashford

Injured: Mainoo, Malacia, Martial, Amad

Doubts: Garnacho, Hojlund

Time and date: 12.45pm BST, Saturday, August 5 2023

Venue: Old Trafford