Manchester United XI vs Ipswich: Starting lineup and confirmed team news for Ruben Amorim's first game

Ruben Amorim has named his first Manchester United team ahead of their Premier League clash with Ipswich.

The new United boss unleashes the 3-4-3 system upon which he’s built his success in Portuguese football.

New era: Ruben Amorim will take charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Amorim said on Friday “we have some guys returning from injury”.

The new United manager said long-term absentee Luke Shaw “is feeling fine” but stressed the left-back will need to carefully build up match fitness.

“We have some guys returning from injury, so we had some moments together, working in that indoor pitch [on] tactical work,” said Amorim ahead of his first game in charge.

“We have to manage the load during this week with some players from national teams [as well], but we are ready to face Ipswich.”

On Shaw, Amorim said: “Luke is feeling fine, but we have to build his fitness during games, so we have to be careful.

“I think he’s a very good player, so I will take care of him and I want these kinds of players that are important in our squad for a long period and not just for a game.”

Starting Manchester United XI (3-4-3): Onana; De Ligt, Evans, Dalot; Amad, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Subs: Bayindir, Malacia, Shaw, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Hojlund, Zirkzee

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT on Sunday November 24, 2024

Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports