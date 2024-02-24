Manchester United XI vs Fulham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, Rasmus Hojlund injury latest today

Manchester United will be without Rasmus Hojlund for today’s Premier League meeting with Fulham.

The Danish striker had been in superb form of late following a slow start to his Old Trafford career in the aftermath of a high-profile £72million summer transfer from Atalanta, scoring eight goals in his last eight appearances including an early brace in last weekend’s hard-fought 2-1 win at Luton.

He looked set to lead the line again when United entertain Fulham this weekend, only for the club to announce on Friday that Hojlund had now suffered a muscle injury that will keep him out for two to three weeks.

The 21-year-old now stands to miss the derby against Manchester City on March 3, in addition to games against Fulham and likely Everton plus the FA Cup fifth-round trip to Nottingham Forest next week.

Luke Shaw could now miss the rest of the season after suffering his own muscle injury in the recent win at Luton, sending the England defender to join Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka back in the treatment room.

Victor Lindelof replaced Shaw off the bench at both Aston Villa and Luton and appears the most likely candidate to slot in on the left side of defence against Fulham, having previously been deployed across the entire backline by manager Erik ten Hag.

On a run of five consecutive wins, including four in the Premier League, United had lately found a far greater degree of consistency in their lineups when compared to earlier in the campaign.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are a settled midfield pairing, while Antony will now be expected to join Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in attack, supported by captain Bruno Fernandes.

Harry Maguire’s return to fitness has seen him comfortably slot into the defence alongside Raphael Varane in the absence of the injured Lisandro Martinez.

United are still without the likes of Mason Mount and Anthony Martial, meanwhile.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Antony; Rashford

Injuries: Hojlund, Shaw, Martinez, Wan-Bissaka, Martial, Mount, Malacia

Time and date: 3pm GMT, Saturday February 24, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford