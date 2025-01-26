Manchester United XI vs Fulham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

Manuel Ugarte is set to return to the Manchester United side (ES Composite)

Manchester United have been sweating over the fitness of Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt ahead of their Premier League trip to Fulham.

Mazraoui missed Thursday’s Europa League game against Rangers with a knock and Yoro and De Ligt both had to be substituted in that 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Asked whether Yoro and De Ligt would be fit to face Fulham, Ruben Amorim said on Friday: “I dont know. Leny has a pain and Mata [Matthijs] was a bruise from a touch.

Blow: Leny Yoro came off for Man Utd against Rangers (REUTERS)

“Leny was a little bit tired, he is playing more in this moment, so we have to be really careful and we will see. I don't know.”

Andre Onana is in line to return in goal after Altay Bayindir started against Rangers, while Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte will come back into the team after being rested on Thursday.

Alejandro Garnacho could be involved amid transfer links with Chelsea and Napoli.

Victor Lindelof is back in training but Jonny Evans and Mason Mount remain sidelined.

Amorim has said Luke Shaw is still a few weeks away from a comeback.

“He is going to be fit to train with the team,” he said. “Then we have to start with more minutes, we do not have a lot of time to train.

“We have to put some exercises in 10 minutes and then he has to make extra work to improve his fitness. I don't know [when he will play], it is two weeks to start training before I think about putting him in for some minutes.”

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Mazaroui, Maguire, Martinez; Diallo, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Garnacho, Fernandes; Zirkzee

Doubts: Lindelof, De Ligt, Yoro

Injured: Shaw, Evans, Mount

Time and date: 7pm GMT on Sunday 26 January 2025

Venue: Craven Cottage, London

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports