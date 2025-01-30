Manchester United XI vs FCSB: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League

Bruno Fernandes will hope to steer Man Utd into the last-16 of the Europa League (Getty Images)

Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw for Thursday night’s Europa League trip to Bucharest to meet FCSB.

United have left Shaw out of their 21-man squad who will travel to the Romanian capital despite his recent return to full training.

Marcus Rashford has also been left out of the squad as his first-team exile continues amid constant suggestions the forward is set to leave the club.

Manuel Ugarte has been included, however, despite picking up a knock in United’s 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday night.

Back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir could replace Andre Onana, while Victor Lindelof is also in contention.

Jonny Evans and Mason Mount remain injured.

Luke Shaw is back in training but will not feature for United away in Romania (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Collyer, Mainoo, Dalot; Diallo, Fernandes; Hojlund

Injured: Mount, Evans

Unavailable: Shaw, Rashford

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Thursday, January 30, 2025

Venue: National Arena, Bucharest

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports and Discovery+