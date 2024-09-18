Manchester United XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injuries for Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag did not confirm whether Alejandro Garnacho will start against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The winger has made only two starts this season but took his tally up to four goals with a brace in Tuesday night’s 7-0 demolition of Barnsley.

Ten Hag has instead trusted Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford in wide areas, while Antony also scored on Tuesday night.

Asked about the Argentine international, Ten Hag said: “‘There will be rotation. The conclusion from all of you is not right when I pick XI that I drop a player.

“I pick a starting XI because I know I will have to change. We have more than 11 players who can be in the lineup of any match in this moment.”

United head to Selhurst Park on Saturday off the back of a 3-0 victory at Southampton and Ten Hag is still expected to be without a number of big name players.

In form: Alejandro Garnacho has impressed off the bench this season (Manchester United via Getty Images)

United have been handed a boost as both Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount returning to group training this week.

Ten Hag will provide further updates at his pre-match press conference later this week.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Injured: Shaw, Yoro, Malacia, Lindelof

Time and date: 5.30pm BST on Saturday 21 September, 2024

Venue: Selhurst Park

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports