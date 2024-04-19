Manchester United XI vs Coventry: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for FA Cup

Manchester United continue to deal with a number of absences ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Coventry.

Erik ten Hag’s side continued in their chaotic fashion by drawing 2-2 with Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League and must deal with the pressure of being heavy favourites heading to Wembley.

The Red Devils cannot afford to slip up against Championship opposition as Ten Hag looks to prove he’s the right man to lead them into the INEOS era.

Antony has returned to training in the build-up to the game in a boost for United, who remain without a host of key defenders.

Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof are all out but Ten Hag has previously sounded positive that Jonny Evans was not facing a lengthy spell out on the sidelines following his recent muscle injury. Scott McTominay may also be involved following his knock.

Ten Hag told reporters: “Antony and Scott, I expect them to be back.

“We have some problems. Harry [Maguire] struggled with a small injury against Bournemouth and didn’t train this week, but he’s now back on the pitch and I think he’ll be available for Sunday."

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Doubts: Evans, McTominay, Maguire

Injured: Lindelof, Martinez, Varane, Malacia, Martial, Shaw

Time and date: 3.30pm BST on Sunday 21 April, 2024

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

TV channel and live stream: ITV 1, ITVX