Manchester United XI vs Chelsea: Hojlund replaces Zirkzee up front

Manchester United are targeting a second successive victory as they welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon.

United, who appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach, will be led by Ruud van Nistelrooy for the next three matches.

The Dutchman got off to a perfect start on Wednesday night when United beat Leicester City 5-2 in the Carabao Cup. Chelsea were knocked out by Newcastle on the same night.

United now need to kick-start their league campaign after winning just three of their opening nine matches this term, which is what led to the sacking of Erik ten Hag on Monday. Last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against West Ham proved to the be final nail in the coffin.

Manchester United line-up vs Chelsea

Andre Onana starts between the posts.

The back four consists of Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot.

Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro provide a double pivot in midfield, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho on either flank.

Rasmus Hojlund starts up front ahead of Bruno Fernandes in a deeper position.

