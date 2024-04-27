Manchester United XI vs Burnley: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Manchester United will have Mason Mount back in the squad to take of Burnley this afternoon, but Marcus Rashford is expected to miss out again.

Erik ten Hag's side edged past bottom side Sheffield United on Wednesday thanks to two goals from Bruno Fernandes, one from the penalty spot, as their defence continued to creak under the many absences of Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala.

That quintet remain sidelined for the visit of another relegation candidate in Burnley, meaning Casemiro is set to continue deputising alongside Harry Maguire at centre-back.

Mount has played just 432 minutes of Premier League football this season but Ten Hag confirmed he is in contention to face the Claret.

However, the United suggested it will otherwise be the same squad that was selected to face Sheffield United. Rashford missed that match, having been taken off in the win over Coventry City, and he is therefore set to be unavailable.

Mount is set to return for Man United against Burnley (Getty Images)

Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw all remain on the sidelines, but Ten Hag is confident the trio will soon be available.

"Yes, I think we will see them [before the end of] the season,” Ten Hag said at his press conference on Friday.

“They all returned onto the pitch. Next week, they have to make the step into team training and they can be available for the last weeks. They progress well."

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka’ Eriksen, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Injuries: Martinez, Shaw, Lindelof, Varane, Malacia, Martial

Doubts: Rashford

Time and date: 3pm BST, Saturday, April 27, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford