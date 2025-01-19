Manchester United XI vs Brighton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee is pushing to start when Manchester United take on Brighton in the Premier League today.

The Dutchman has had an impact off the bench against Arsenal and Southampton in recent matches and will hope to get the nod over Rasmus Hojlund, who has not scored in over a month.

Diogo Dalot is available again after suspension and should come straight back into the side, allowing Amad Diallo to start in the more advanced role from which he scored a late hat-trick against the Saints.

Leny Yoro started in that match but could drop to the bench for Brighton’s visit to Old Trafford if Harry Maguire returns to the starting lineup.

As a busy schedule continues, Amorim could be tempted to make changes in midfield after admitting Manuel Ugarte looked fatigued.

“Ugarte was really tired, since the first minute, and you feel when he ran for the ball and tried to receive the ball, all that stuff,” Amorim said after the win over Southampton.

“So, I look at the game, try to understand the game to improve my players and to help the team to be better."

Christian Eriksen and Toby Collyer are options to start in midfield if Ugarte is rested against Brighton.

Confirmed team news

Manchester United XI: Onana; De Ligt. Maguire, Yoro; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Amad, Fernandes, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, McConville, March, Gomez, Enciso, Adingra, Rutter

Injured: Evans, Lindelof, Shaw, Mount

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday January 19, 2025

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK