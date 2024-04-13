Manchester United XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest today

Erik ten Hag may be forced to select Willy Kambwala for just his third Premier League start tonight with Manchester United’s defensive injuries piling up.

Centre-back’s Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are both out for the trip to the south coast, while Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw are still out.

Varane will miss a “few weeks” with a muscle injury, United confirmed on Thursday night, with Evans suffering from a “shorter-term” problem.

United are more hopeful over Marcus Rashford‘s fitness after he was forced off against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ten Hag said on Friday: "Rashy trained yesterday, so it depends on how he recovered from it today.

“We have another training today and then we will make a decision on it."

After an abysmal first half, the Red Devils gained a respectable point against title-chasing Liverpool in their last outing.

But Champions League qualification is almost out of their grasp, with Tottenham and Aston Villa 11 points ahead with just seven games remaining.

United are instead competing with West Ham and Newcastle for the Europa League spots.

They will hope to avoid any further injury concerns against the Cherries, with an important FA Cup semi-final against Coventry the following week. The domestic trophy represents their only remaining chance of securing silverware this season.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Kambwala, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Mainoo, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Injuries: Varane, Evans, Lindelof, Shaw, Martinez, Malacia, Martial

Doubts: Rashford, McTominay

Time and date: Saturday 13 April, 2024 at 5.30pm BST

Venue: Vitality Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports