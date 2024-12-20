Manchester United XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injuries for Premier League

Marcus Rashford looks unlikely to feature as Manchester United host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

The England forward has been left out of Ruben Amorim’s last two squads and this week confirmed he was looking to leave the club.

While the Man Utd manager has stressed Rashford does have a future at the club, he has appeared to hint Rashford’s exile looks set to continue.

Elsewhere, both Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are set to miss the game through injury but Amorim is thought to have a largely fully fit squad from which to choose.

Mount is facing weeks out of action following the injury he picked up against Manchester City.

Matthijs de Ligt looks the only other slight doubt after missing Thursday 4-3 Carabao Cup loss at Tottenham due to illness.

Andre Onana is expected back in goal, while all of Amad Diallo, Harry Maguire, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo could start.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Mainoo, Fernandes, Dalot; Amad, Hojlund, Garnacho

Injured: Mount, Shaw

Doubt: De Ligt

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday 22 December 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Not available in UK