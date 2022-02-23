Manchester United XI vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and Champions League injuries

Edinson Cavani will be absent when Manchester United head to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie tonight.

Cavani has been struggling with a groin problem and United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed the Uruguayan striker has not travelled with the squad.

After the bruising 4-2 win over Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday, Rangnick has kept his cards close to his chest about other fitness issues ahead of the first-leg meeting at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Phil Jones is now eligible to play for United in Europe after being added to their Champions League squad.

Nemanja Matic made his return from an injury lay-off by being on the bench at Elland Road and is fit again.

"Edi [Cavani] will not make the trip,” said Rangnick. “He didn’t train and hasn’t been training for a couple of weeks.

“He has problems with his groin and, as long as he doesn’t feel ready to fully sprint, it doesn’t make sense to train him.”

Manchester United predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.