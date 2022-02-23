Manchester United XI vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and Champions League injuries

Jonathan Gorrie
·1 min read
Manchester United XI vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and Champions League injuries
In this article:
Edinson Cavani will be absent when Manchester United head to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie tonight.

Cavani has been struggling with a groin problem and United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed the Uruguayan striker has not travelled with the squad.

After the bruising 4-2 win over Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday, Rangnick has kept his cards close to his chest about other fitness issues ahead of the first-leg meeting at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Phil Jones is now eligible to play for United in Europe after being added to their Champions League squad.

Nemanja Matic made his return from an injury lay-off by being on the bench at Elland Road and is fit again.

"Edi [Cavani] will not make the trip,” said Rangnick. “He didn’t train and hasn’t been training for a couple of weeks.

“He has problems with his groin and, as long as he doesn’t feel ready to fully sprint, it doesn’t make sense to train him.”

Manchester United predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

    CALGARY — Elias Lindholm extended his goal streak to seven games notching the go-ahead goal 7:31 into the third period on Saturday as the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine games with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Lindholm has nine goals over the span and is up to 22 on the season. Assisting on Matthew Tkachuk's first-period goal as well, Lindholm also has a nine-game point streak (eight goals, seven assists). Tkachuk also had an assist for a two-point game for Calgary