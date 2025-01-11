Manchester United XI vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup

Man Utd head to Arsenal on Sunday (ES Composite)

Manchester United will hand a rare start to second-choice goalkeeper Altay Baydinir in Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal.

Ruben Amorim’s side responded to some of their critics with an encouraging 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday, although the United boss was keen to point out that such a performance needs to become the norm.

They next head to the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the competition they are defending, having beaten Manchester City in surprise fashion in last year’s final.

Baydinir struggled in the 4-3 loss at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup last month but, speaking to reporters on Friday, Amorim confirmed: “Altay will play.”

Marcus Rashford missed Sunday’s draw through illness but is available again, though doubts about his long-term future at the club would suggest a start is unlikely.

Boost: Luke Shaw may be closing in on a return from injury for Manchester United (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Amorim also suggested his heavy rotation policy across the first weeks of his tenure is starting to easy as his strongest line-up has begun to emerge.

"A lot of players were returning from injuries, so now we are rotating less,” he said: “I feel that sometimes I have to choose fresh legs because I look at same players in the best position and I feel they are at the same level so I try to put some fresh legs [in].

"Now we had time to train a little bit more, I expect our team to understand better the game. We try to work on set pieces, we suffered a lot in the last game.

"So we will see. I dion’t rotate because I want to rotate. I'm trying to find the best solutions to win every game. Sometimes I have doubts about which player to put and then I put the guy who is more fresh to cope with the demands of the game."

Manchester United predicted XI: Bayindir; Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt; Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot; Amad, Fernandes; Hojlund

Doubts: Shaw, Lindelof

Injured: Mount

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Sunday 12 January 2025

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

TV channel and live stream: BBC One