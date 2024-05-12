Manchester United XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Manchester United are set to be boosted by the return of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford against Arsenal.

Fernandes sat out Monday’s miserable 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and Rashford has missed the last three games, but both players are back in training and available to face the Gunners.

Scott McTominay is also back in contention and Erik ten Hag faces a big decision over whether to start Casemiro at centre-back after his nightmare night against Palace.

Lisandro Martinez is not ready to return for United despite being back in training and Jonny Evans remains their only fit central defender, so Ten Hag is short of options.

Harry Maguire hopes to be fit for the FA Cup final but he misses out this weekend. Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala remain sidelined.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are set to continue as the full-back.

McTominay could offer some more steel in midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

Mason Mount misses out after sustaining another injury.

“Rashy, of course, he trained this morning, and we have to see how he recovered from this,” said Ten Hag on Friday.

“But I think it looks quite good and I hope he can tomorrow make the next training and then see if he is available for Sunday.”

Luke Shaw's return has been delayed but Ten Hag still hopes the left-back can feature again this season.

Ten Hag said: “Luke Shaw had a setback in his process as well but there is still a hope and he will fight to be available for the final.”

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Doubts: Fernandes, McTominay, Rashford

Injuries: Malacia, Maguire, Shaw, Martial, Varane, Lindelof, Kambwala, Martinez, Mount

Time and date: 4.30pm BST, Sunday May 12, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel: Sky Sports