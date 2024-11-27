Manchester United wonderkid to sign first professional contract on Friday after Arsenal switch

Manchester United completed the signing of Chido Obi-Martin on a free transfer last month.

The 16-year-old striker became available after refusing fresh terms at Arsenal, where he was one of the brightest talents in their academy.

Obi-Martin scored 32 goals and registered three assists from 18 games for Arsenal U18 last season.

A few months later the Premier League finally ratified Obi-Martin’s switch to United and he was a Red.

So far, Obi-Martin has scored four goals and registered an assist from four matches for the U18s.

The youngster could be on the cusp of making his European debut for the club in the Europa Youth League.

New deal for Chido Obi-Martin

Photo by @ManUtd

However, Obi-Martin could have more exciting news on the cards.

According to Tipsbladet, the Denmark U18 international will soon sign his first professional deal with United.

Obi-Martin has only been at United one month and he could already earn himself a professional deal. It’s an incredible milestone for any player and shows the progress he is making in his development.

Young players can’t sign professional deals until they turn 17, and Obi-Martin is going to be celebrating his 17th birthday on Friday.

The report claims that is the day he will sign a new contract at United, which means an announcement is on the way.

It remains to be seen if Amorim has any plans to give Obi-Martin his debut for the club, but there are plenty of chances coming up in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag was unable to get a win in Europe this season and that could mean less chances than usual in the second rate competition.

