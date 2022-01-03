Is Manchester United vs Wolves on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Manchester United will compete against Wolves in the Premier League on Monday at Old Trafford.
United’s form of late has drawn a multitude of criticism and interim manager Ralf Rangnick spoke about it in his latest press conference.
He said:
When is it?
The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Monday, 3 Janaury at Old Trafford.
How can I watch?
The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
United will be without Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof due to Covid. While Eric Bailly is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast.
Meanwhile, Wolves
Predicted line-ups
Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Van de Beek; Ronaldo, Cavani
Wolves: Sa; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Ki-Jana Hoever; Jimenez, Daniel Podence
Odds
Man United - 8/15
Draw - 16/5
Wolves - 9/2
Prediction
United may not be the team they once were but they should be able to come away with a win in front of a home crowd. Wolves have put up a fight this season but results haven’t quite gone their way and the fixture at Old Trafford will play out the same way. United 2-0 Wolves.