Manchester United vs Wolves prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Harry Maguire has faced criticism (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United will host Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday in a mid table clash.

United have been faced with criticism of late, especially captain Harry Maguire and interim manager Ralf Rangnick has defended the star.

He said: “Our problem was, again, that we allowed too many transitional moments, and this is not only a problem of the centre of the centre-backs, it’s a problem of the whole team that it starts up front. And you can speak also about the role of the No 10 in that kind of formation.

“So I don’t think it makes sense to speak about the individual performance of players. We need to get better as a team.”

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Monday, 3 Janaury at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

United will be without Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof due to Covid. While Eric Bailly is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Wolves

Predicted line-ups

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Van de Beek; Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolves: Sa; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Ki-Jana Hoever; Jimenez, Daniel Podence

Odds

Man United - 8/15

Draw - 16/5

Wolves - 9/2

Prediction

United may not be the team they once were but they should be able to come away with a win in front of a home crowd. Wolves have put up a fight this season but results haven’t quite gone their way and the fixture at Old Trafford will play out the same way. United 2-0 Wolves.