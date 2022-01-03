Manchester United vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Ralf Rangnick says he hasn’t achieved what he wanted at United (EPA)

Manchester United will host Wolves in a Premier League this evening and Ralf Rangnick’s side will attempt to climb up the table.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the table after a poor run of form and the interim boss has admitted he hasn’t made the progression at the club he was hoping for.

FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United host Wolves

Rangnick partly blames the Covid outbreak at the club, saying: “Every coach, every ambitious coach - and there’s no difference between other coaches and myself in that area - wants to take faster steps and larger steps forward.

“But in order to do that, you need to be able to train.”

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s game:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Monday, 3 Janaury at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Varane, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Sancho, Greenwood, Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

Odds

Man United - 8/15

Draw - 16/5

Wolves - 9/2

Prediction

United may not be the team they once were but they should be able to come away with a win in front of a home crowd. Wolves have put up a fight this season but results haven’t quite gone their way and the fixture at Old Trafford will play out the same way. United 2-0 Wolves.