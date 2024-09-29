Manchester United vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Manchester United this afternoon welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford in the Premier League with both teams in need of what would be a big result.

After a reasonably promising run, the mood music around United has changed of late. Erik ten Hag’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace last time out in the league before drawing 1-1 with FC Twente in the Europa League.

A run of three games without a victory would pile even more pressure on the Dutchman, who is yet to fully convince in the dugout despite being awarded a new contract ahead of his third season in charge.

Spurs, meanwhile, overcame Brentford last time in the League before then picking up an opening European win, beating Qarabag 3-0 despite playing more than 80 minutes with ten men after Radu Dragusin’s red card.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man Utd vs Tottenham is scheduled for 4.30pm BST today, Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Manchester United vs Tottenham team news

Ten Hag confirmed on Thursday that United were not carrying any fresh injury concerns. Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro remain sidelined, though changes from the team that drew with Twente can surely be expected.

Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Ramsus Hojlund are all pushing to start.

Tottenham will assess Heung-min Son after the forward was forced off against Qarabag with fatigue. Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are out.

Cristian Romero will return to the side after his European suspension, while James Maddison and Pedro Porro are also expected to start having been rested in midweek.

Tottenham will make a late decision on Heung-min Son (Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction

A battle of two teams who frustrate at both ends of the pitch. Manchester United and Spurs have the firepower to hurt any team but struggle to do so when the time comes.

Both teams showed in Europe in midweek that they can be guilty of inexplicable defensive decisions. This could be 0-0 or 4-4.

As Spurs have won just twice on the road in the league this calendar year and, no matter Ten Hag’s tactical shortcomings, Old Trafford remains a tough place to win, we’ll plump for a score draw.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United wins: 96

Draws: 51

Tottenham wins: 54

Manchester United vs Tottenham latest odds

Man United to win: 6/5

Draw: 14/5

Tottenham to win: 2/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.