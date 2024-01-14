Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates

Manchester United vs Tottenham - LIVE!

Tottenham can move just three points off the top of the Premier as they travel to face Manchester United in a blockbuster encounter this afternoon. Ange Postecoglou's side have recovered from the blip they had heading into December, winning five of their last six matches across all competitions to get things back on track.

The mood has been lifted further in the Spurs camp by a busy start to the January transfer window, with Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin already brought in. Werner starts at Old Trafford and Dragusin makes the bench, while a centre-back pairing of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven is named as the pair return after injuries.

United sit ninth in the table after a poor run of form, with the pressure still firmly on Erik ten Hag. They have scored just 22 goals in the Premier League this season - only Burnley and Sheffield United have fewer. Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez are both back in the squad, named among the substitutes. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Man United vs Tottenham latest news

GOAL! Bentancut equalises within minute of restart

GOAL! Rashford restores advantage before half-time

GOAL! Richarlison heads Spurs level

GOAL! Hojlund fires Man United into early lead

Man United 2-2 Tottenham

17:54 , Matt Verri

63 mins: Another Man United change, and a very popular one.

Martinez makes his long-awaited return from injury, replacing Evans.

Man United 2-2 Tottenham

17:54 , Matt Verri

62 mins: Big chance for United!

Wan-Bissaka bursts forward, Van de Ven slides in and knocks the ball to McTominay on the edge of the area.

Garnacho free to his right, goes for goal instead and drags an effort wide.

Man United 2-2 Tottenham

17:52 , Matt Verri

61 mins: Just a constant succession of corners. Spurs' turn again.

Porro hasn't put in a bad one yet, again it's into a perfect area but Varane clears. Nobody in a Spurs shirt moved.

Story continues

Man United 2-2 Tottenham

17:51 , Matt Verri

59 mins: Ten Hag has seen enough - McTominay on for Eriksen.

Hojlund gets United up the pitch for the first time this half, brilliant turn to beat Van de Ven. Corner for United.

Fernandes swing it to the back post, Udogie lets it go behind for a goal-kick.

Man United 2-2 Tottenham

17:50 , Matt Verri

58 mins: Strong from Richarlison, yet another Spurs corner coming up. Number eight of the match.

Make that number nine, as Evans turns it behind. Does well, the centre-back.

To the back post this time, Werner is free but he hooks a volley over the bar.

Man United 2-2 Tottenham

17:48 , Matt Verri

56 mins: Porro whips it in with so much pace, Evans and Garnacho combine to clear.

How long until Ten Hag turns to his bench? United need to do something.

Man United 2-2 Tottenham

17:47 , Matt Verri

55 mins: Richarlison turns Eriksen, wins a free-kick in a great position for Spurs out wide. United have barely left their half since the restart.

Porro to take. Decent ball, Fernandes there though to head it behind for a corner.

Man United 2-2 Tottenham

17:45 , Matt Verri

53 mins: Groans around Old Trafford, as United waste a chance to break.

Wan-Bissaka pounces on a loose pass, had half a pitch to play the ball into with Hojlund running in behind but the ball is a really weak one.

Man United 2-2 Tottenham

17:44 , Matt Verri

52 mins: United have real problems, under all sorts of pressure.

Ball swept out to Richarlison, who tries to find the far corner with a first-time finish. Comfortable enough save for Onana.

Man United 2-2 Tottenham

17:43 , Matt Verri

51 mins: Porro gets in behind, flashes a ball across the face of goal. Werner keeps it alive and wins Spurs a corner.

Taken short, and United clear. Feels like a waste, considering how dangerous Spurs have been when whipping the ball straight in.

Man United 2-2 Tottenham

17:41 , Matt Verri

49 mins: Spurs have come flying out of the blocks at the start of this half, now attacking towards their supporters.

Johnson stands up a cross to the back post, Dalot does brilliantly to flick a header away with Werner lurking behind.

Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford

17:39 , Matt Verri

How easy was that? Plenty of United fans were still filing back to their seats as Bentancur fires Spurs level after walking through the home back line.

It's a great moment for the Uruguayan, who has had such a rough year, and Werner has an assist on debut, too.

GOAL! Man United 2-2 Tottenham | Rodrigo Bentancur 46'

17:38 , Matt Verri

SOME START!

Within a minute of the restart.

Werner inside to Bentancur, doesn't rush himself before firing a left-footed finish into the far corner.

Back underway!

17:36 , Matt Verri

Up and running once again at Old Trafford!

First-half stats

17:30 , Matt Verri

Spurs had 63% possession in the opening 45 minutes, with ten shots.

It's United who have the lead though, scoring with both of their shots on target. They've been a real threat on the counter.

Rashford needed that!

17:26 , Matt Verri

And so did United, who had been under plenty of pressure.

Marcus Rashford BACK on the scoresheet for Manchester United! 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/zhynNjHbOs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 14, 2024

HT: Man United 2-1 Tottenham

17:22 , Matt Verri

And there is the half-time whistle.

Entertaining 45 minutes, as we expected from this match.

Spurs have been impressive, but it is United with the lead thanks to goals from Hojlund and Rashford, either side of Richarlison's header.

(REUTERS)

Man United 2-1 Tottenham

17:21 , Matt Verri

45+4 mins: Added time at the end of added time, as Hojlund shoves into Hojbjerg and Romero to stop a quick Spurs free-kick.

Earns himself a yellow card.

Man United 2-1 Tottenham

17:20 , Matt Verri

45+3 mins: OFF THE BAR!

Romero too strong in the air, powers a header against the woodwork.

Couple of swings at thin air, before Hojbjerg fires just wide.

Man United 2-1 Tottenham

17:18 , Matt Verri

45+1 mins: Board goes up as United win a corner, three minutes added on.

Flicked on at the near post, Garnacho keeps the attack going. Lays the ball off to Fernandes, who blasts a shot high in the stands.

Man United 2-1 Tottenham

17:16 , Matt Verri

44 mins: Spurs will still back themselves to get back in this.

Skipp pings a ball through to Werner, one-on-one with Dalot. Shifts it onto his left foot, drags an effort wide.

Man United 2-1 Tottenham

17:15 , Matt Verri

43 mins: Fernandes briefly in behind the Spurs defence, Van de Ven slows him down.

Played to Rashford, space for the shot... wastes the chance!

Tried to chop back onto his right foot and the moment went.

Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford

17:13 , Matt Verri

Spurs will wonder how they are behind after controlling the game since Hojlund's strike.

The answer is two weak pieces of defending and two fine finishes from forwards who seem to be rediscovering their scoring touch for United.

GOAL! Man United 2-1 Tottenham | Marcus Rashford 40'

17:13 , Matt Verri

He has finally scored at Old Trafford!

First in 15 appearances for Rashford on home soil, as he finishes really well low into the far corner.

Man United 1-1 Tottenham

17:11 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Off the post!

Wow. Rashford clips a cross into the Spurs box, Udogie is under no pressure and he heads the ball again the woodwork. Inches away from an own goal.

Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford

17:10 , Matt Verri

Werner has done OK, one terrible miscued shot aside.

The debutant is providing an outlet for Spurs on the left and has got into some threatening positions at the far post.

Spurs are desperately missing Son but this is a solid enough debut for the German so far.

Man United 1-1 Tottenham

17:08 , Matt Verri

36 mins: Real scare at the back for Spurs.

Van de Ven caught on the ball, Hojlund pounces. He pokes the ball through to Fernandes, but he can't get the shot away in time.

Man United 1-1 Tottenham

17:06 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Lovely from Spurs to play their way out under pressure at the back, Porro releases Johnson out wide.

Richarlison has got across his man at the near post, but the cross in from Johnson is high over everyone. Decent chance that.

Man United 1-1 Tottenham

17:04 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Udogie tight on Garnacho, who throws himself to the ground in the area. Never getting a penalty for that, which Van de Ven is only too happy to tell him.

Rashford then has another chance to run at Porro, Spurs man does really well to see it out of play though.

Man United 1-1 Tottenham

17:03 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Johnson with a deflected strike, straight at Onana.

United immediately on the attack, Rashford is in behind Porro. He has Garnacho and Hojlund to pick out on the middle, can only find Vicario.

Man United 1-1 Tottenham

17:00 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Such an open match.

Poor pass from Porro and Rashford has the entirety of the left wing to charge into. Drives all the way towards the Spurs area, until he runs straight into Romero. Not a great plan.

United certainly not as fluid in possession as Spurs are, all very slow.

Man United 1-1 Tottenham

16:58 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Bentancur earns himself an entirely pointless booking, kicking the ball away after Spurs are called offside.

Will have to be very careful now in midfield.

Man United 1-1 Tottenham

16:56 , Matt Verri

24 mins: All Spurs now, United can't get out. Again Werner works the space for a shot, Dalot blocks this time.

Cheers from the United fans after a strong tackle from Wan-Bissaka, quickly end as the whistle is blown for a foul.

And they turn to groans as the yellow card comes out, for what was a lunge on Johnson.

Man United 1-1 Tottenham

16:54 , Matt Verri

22 mins: That's... not great.

Werner allowed to cut inside off the left wing, space opens up for the shot. He's 25 yards out, tries his luck and it is high, wide and pretty awful.

Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford

16:53 , Matt Verri

It's now six goals in as many League games for Richarlison, although still feels like he's underperforming.

That's surely a positive overall. The equaliser's been coming for Spurs, who responded really well to going behind.

Man United 1-1 Tottenham

16:53 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Would be surprised if that was the last of the goals this afternoon!

Spurs passing the ball around really confidently, impressive from them after that disastrous start.

GOAL! Man United 1-1 Tottenham | Richarlison 19'

16:51 , Matt Verri

SPURS LEVEL!

Richarlison rises highest from a corner to flick a header into the far corner.

Man United 1-0 Tottenham

16:48 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Mainoo switches out to Rashford, who brings it down and skips away from Porro. Yet another corner coming up.

Better delivery, Fernandes taking it this time, but Van de Ven is up well to head it out.

Man United 1-0 Tottenham

16:46 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Garnacho briefly away from Udogie, but the Spurs full-back charges back and slides in to concede the corner. Action continues at both ends.

Really poor ball from Eriksen though, Bentancur heads that away at the near post.

Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford

16:45 , Matt Verri

Spurs have responded well to the goal, with both Werner and Bentancur threatening with headers.

What with Spurs' high line and United's shaky defence, there's more goals in this game without a doubt.

Man United 1-0 Tottenham

16:43 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Just wide!

Johnson clips a lovely ball to the back post, Werner's header flicks off Evans and very nearly creeps inside the far post. Spurs corner.

Bentancur wins the header... off the line! United hanging on all of a sudden.

Man United 1-0 Tottenham

16:42 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Spurs playing that really high line - Rashford and Hojlund will fancy their chances in behind.

Visitors seeing plenty of the ball, but that will suit United just fine. Threat on the counter is there.

Man United 1-0 Tottenham

16:39 , Matt Verri

8 mins: This match already living up to expectations, as United fly up the other end and win a corner of their own.

Eriksen pings it to the back post, Rashford with a volley but it bobbles wide of the far post. Decent effort.

Man United 1-0 Tottenham

16:38 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Spurs win a corner, as they look to immediately respond. Porro to take.

Fired into the near post, United clear it away. Hosts full of energy in these opening minutes.

Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford

16:36 , Matt Verri

What a finish from Hojlund, who builds on his winner against Aston Villa with an emphatic finish.

Postecoglou will be frustrated that Rashford was allowed to hold on to the ball so long, which dragged Romero and Porro out of position, creating space for Hojlund.

GOAL! Man United 1-0 Tottenham | Rasmus Hojlund 3'

16:35 , Matt Verri

WHAT A START FOR UNITED!

Rashford drives into the box, can't get a shot away. Ball falls for Hojlund and he hammers a finish past Vicario. Sensational!

Man United 0-0 Tottenham

16:34 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Bit of a surprise from Man United - it's Wan-Bissaka at left-back, with Dalot on the right.

He's already flying forward, is Wan-Bissaka, but Rashford can't pick him up as the run is made in behind.

KICK-OFF!

16:31 , Matt Verri

We're up and running!

Here we go!

16:27 , Matt Verri

Players are in the tunnel at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in the stands, watching on for the first time since his arrival at the club. He's sitting next to Sir Alex Ferguson, with Wayne Rooney also in attendance.

Postecoglou on Werner debut

16:23 , Matt Verri

"He brings some help at the moment," the Spurs boss tells Sky Sports.

"He's only had a couple of sessions with us, he is really keen to get started and he has some qualities that will fit in with the way we play.

"He is a Premier League player, just having that experience. He understands venues like this and putting him in straight away I think will help us."

(REUTERS)

Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford

16:19 , Matt Verri

The return of Romero and van de Ven is obviously an enormous boost for Spurs but there's a real lack of creativity in their midfield without the ill Kulusevski, Maddison and Lo Celso.

I suspect Skipp will be the highest of the three but he's hardly known for his flair.

Admittedly, Postecoglou has very few options but could youngster Jamie Donley have started?

Goals a problem for Man United

16:14 , Matt Verri

Man United have played 20 Premier League matches so far this season, scoring just 22 goals.

Only Burnley and Sheffield United have managed fewer - they sit 19th and 20th in the table.

Ten Hag's side only have two first-half goals at home in the campaign, the worst record in the League.

Room for improvement...

(AFP via Getty Images)

Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford

16:10 , Matt Verri

Bit of good, bit of bad for Spurs!

✅ Van de Ven and Romero fit for Spurs

❌ Lack of creativity in midfield



🗣 @Dan_KP gives his pre-match thoughts on some mixed team news for Tottenham



LIVE: https://t.co/Rc9qJBJs42 #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/4iMGvmcNpO — Standard Sport (@standardsport) January 14, 2024

Ratcliffe: Most exciting thing I have done

16:02 , Matt Verri

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been speaking to the press at Old Trafford.

On his involvement in Man United, he says: “I have done a few exciting things, but this caps it all. There’s no question about that. I am very excited to be here."

He confirms he expects the deal to be ratified by the Premier League next month.

(PA)

Spurs defence at full strength

15:51 , Matt Verri

In the two weeks between Tottenham’s last Premier League game, the 3-1 win over Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve, and this afternoon's visit to Manchester United, Ange Postecoglou’s options at the back have been transformed.

Full-backs Emerson Royal and Ben Davies started in the heart of defence against the Cherries, with cover from substitutes Ashley Phillips and Eric Dier.

Since then, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have returned to full training; Spurs have signed a new centre-half in Radu Dragusin, a £25.7million capture from Genoa; Phillips and Dier have joined new clubs (the former on loan at Plymouth, the latter in a dream move to Bayern Munich); and Davies is the latest of Postecoglou’s players to succumb to a hamstring strain.

The upshot is a Spurs defence which is back at full strength at Old Trafford, with Romero and Van de Ven both starting.

Read our full preview here!

(REUTERS)

Spurs arrive at Old Trafford!

15:45 , Matt Verri

Werner strolling in with his new team-mates for the first time.

We're in the house 👋 pic.twitter.com/uusJtEqmOX — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2024

Man United duo return

15:37 , Matt Verri

Hojlund leads the line for Man United, while Eriksen has recovered from illness to start.

The hosts have Casemiro and Martinez both back on the bench, in a major boost.

For Spurs, it's a debut for Werner in the absence of captain Son.

Van de Ven and Romero both fit to start at centre-back, while Dragusin is named on the bench.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Tottenham team news

15:32 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Vicario, Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie, Skipp, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Johnson, Richarlison, Werner

Subs: Dragusin, Gil, Emerson, Forster, Austin, Alonso, Donley, Dorrington

Man United team news

15:31 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Eriksen, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Martinez, Casemiro, Antony, Heaton, Pellistri, McTominay, Kambwala, Forson

Stand by....

15:25 , Matt Verri

Team news from Old Trafford coming in the next few minutes.

Two potential Tottenham debuts, a few Man United players returning from injury... plenty of decisions for both managers to make!

All will be revealed very shortly.

Werner explains decision to join Spurs

15:15 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou was key to convincing Timo Werner to join Tottenham.

The German striker signed for Spurs on Tuesday night in a six-month loan move from RB Leipzig, following reports of competition from Premier League rivals, including Man United.

But the Tottenham coach and his style of play have been named by Werner as key to his decision to move to north London.

He told the club website: "A lot of things attracted me here – first of all, the talk with the manager.

"I thought it was a really good talk, he gave me straight away the feeling that I need to join a club, what I want to feel when you talk to a manager and also the tactics and the style, how he wants to play, how he lets the team play.

"For me I thought straight away that it fits perfectly."

(Getty Images)

Postecoglou insists Spurs are in title race

15:06 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham are in the Premier League title race and is confident his side will be even better in the second half of the campaign.

Spurs are one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal and six shy of league leaders Liverpool, despite a succession of injuries and suspensions since the start of the season.

Postecoglou asked a reporter for their definition of "title race" before the head coach would say if Spurs are part of one, and told it meant having "a realistic chance of winning the title", the Australian said: "Yeah, so by that definition if I say ‘no’ you'd turn round to me and say ‘come on Ange’.

"By [that] definition, we are, aren’t we? So, yes we are and I’ve said all along that until the point where you’re not, why would you discount the possibility?

"We’ve gone through a really tough period and we’re hanging in there. We had four games when results went against us, but we’ve clawed our way back. We’re still in there.

"Our performances for the most part have been pretty consistent. But all that is meaningless if we don’t finish the season stronger than the first half of the season and that’s what we’ve got to do."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Sancho hits the ground running

14:59 , Matt Verri

Jadon Sancho made a strong start to his Borussia Dortmund return, providing an assist for Marco Reus.

The winger has joined Dortmund until the end of the season, ending his Manchester United exile after he had fallen out with Erik ten Hag.

Remains to been seen whether he has a future at Old Trafford...

🗣️ "I just want to help the team"



Jadon Sancho marked his return to Borussia Dortmund with an assist and says his aim is "to be happy again" following his loan move from Manchester United 🟡 pic.twitter.com/TV9wWHLulp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 14, 2024

Ratcliff in attendance at Old Trafford

14:52 , Matt Verri

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is this afternoon set to attend his first Manchester United match since agreeing a partial takeover of the club.

The billionaire has agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in the Premier League outfit and, barring any late change in schedule, is due to attend the match against Tottenham, according to PA.

The deal is still awaiting ratification, but Ratcliffe and his team have wasted no time getting to know the club as his INEOS group prepare to take responsibility for footballing operations at United.

The 71-year-old and Sir Dave Brailsford, INEOS' director of sport, visited Old Trafford and United's Carrington training ground last week.

The pair met with men's team manager Erik ten Hag and women's team boss Marc Skinner, along with members of different teams and backroom staff.

(REUTERS)

Postecoglou: Dragusin was out top target

14:45 , Matt Verri

Radu Dragusin is set to be named in the Tottenham squad this afternoon, and Ange Postecoglou has spoken about the work that went into signing the defender.

"We’ve been working on the centre-back position pretty much since the summer window closed and there's been a whole list of players we worked through methodically," the Spurs boss said.

"A lot of that work has been done by the scouting department and Johan [Lange, technical director] came in and [chief scout] Rob Mackenzie and the team started working into further detail.

"They presented it to me probably six weeks ago. From that onwards, Radu was always on the radar as one of the players we thought would be a good option for us. Then it was about getting as much information on him as a player and a person.

"We spoke to as many people about him as possible and had him scouted again and I’ve been following him since we highlighted him. In my mind once we got down to the real detail, I thought he was the best option for us."

(AFP via Getty Images)

In the building!

14:37 , Matt Verri

United players arrived at Old Trafford earlier this afternoon...

Entering a new year at Old Trafford ⚡️#MUFC || @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 14, 2024

Standard Sport prediction

14:30 , Matt Verri

The nature of United’s season means it is very difficult to predict what they will produce here.

Spurs' style of play pretty much guarantees action at both ends - the space on offer could well suit United in an entertaining encounter.

2-2 draw.

Tottenham team news

14:21 , Matt Verri

Tottenham have Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven back in full training.

Van de Ven was an unused substitute for the FA Cup win over Burnley last Friday, and is expected to be fit enough to start this afternoon. Romero rejoined the group this week, with Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou saying a start at Old Trafford "may be a bit quick" for the Argentine.

His other options to partner Van de Ven are new addition Radu Dragusin, who will be in the squad after receiving a work permit in time, and Emerson Royal.

New signing Timo Werner is expected to be in the squad and in contention to start on the left of the front three, where missing captain Heung-min Son - who is away at the Asian Cup with South Korea - would normally play.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Skipp, Kulusevski; Johnson, Werner, Richarlison

(Getty Images)

Man United team news

14:12 , Matt Verri

Manchester United look set for multiple potential selection boosts for today's Premier League meeting.

On Friday, Erik ten Hag confirmed that all of Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez could soon be back on the pitch.

“This week in training, in the last couple of days; Martinez training, Casemiro training, Luke Shaw training,” he said.

“So, there are players returning, they are coming in for selection for Sunday."

Shaw and Christian Eriksen have been labelled as the most likely players to return on Sunday, with Harry Maguire listed as a "maybe" by Ten Hag earlier this week.

Andre Onana will feature for the final time before a belated departure to Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations camp.

Predicted Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

How to watch Man United vs Tottenham

14:05 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Coverage starts after Everton's clash with Aston Villa earlier in the day, with kick-off slated for 4:30pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us! Chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from Old Trafford.

Good afternoon!

13:59 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Tottenham!

Big, big afternoon coming up, as Erik ten Hag's side look for a much-needed lift amid their struggles and Spurs eye a win to continue their strong recent form.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm GMT from Old Trafford. Stay with us!