Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur – Match Preview and team news

Manchester United welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford on Sunday with hopes of defeating Spurs for the first time in almost two years.

Both sides played their first Europa League game of the campaign in midweek, with the Red Devils held at home to FC Twente, whilst the Lilywhites beat Qarabag 3-0 in North London.

It should be a tight contest, considering the two sides have identical records in the Premier League so far with Spurs only above United on goal difference.

Manchester United have no fresh injuries to report as long-term absentees Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro and Victor Lindelof are yet to recover from their respective issues. Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount are pushing for inclusion after making their returns against Twente on Thursday.

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son is a slight doubt for Ange Postecoglou’s side after picking up a knock on Thursday night. Wilson Odobert and Richarlison remain out injured.

Form

Manchester United: LWWDD

Erik ten Hag’s team are unbeaten in four games in all competitions but the general consensus is frustration after two underwhelming draws.

Last weekend in South London, Crystal Palace held them to a 0-0 stalemate with United struggling to finish a number of clear-cut chances.

The Red Devils attempt at a response in midweek resulted in a similar showing as FC Twente thwarted the exasperated hosts from claiming a victory.

Consistency has been an issue for the red half of Manchester, who will hope to bounce back in a huge clash against potential top-four rivals this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur: LLWWW

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have got themselves back on track over the last week after three consecutive wins in as many competitions.

They performed admirably to defeat Azerbaijan outfit Qarabag 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, despite having ten men for the majority of the match due to Radu Dragusin’s eighth-minute dismissal.

That triumph, alongside wins against Brentford and Coventry, represents a change in momentum in North London after some early season unrest.

Last Meeting: Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham, Premier League, 14th January 2024

The spoils were shared last time out at Old Trafford as United and Spurs played out an entertaining 2-2 draw on a wintery January evening.

The hosts raced into a lead inside the opening five minutes, as Rasmus Hojlund fired past Guglielmo Vicario to get the Red Devils off to a flying start.

However, Tottenham responded shortly after, with Brazilian striker Richarlison rising highest from a corner to nod home the equaliser.

United would go into the interval on top as Marcus Rashford rippled the net in ruthless fashion.

After the break, Spurs came from behind for a second time as they swiftly commenced the second half with a goal inside the first minute.

Timo Werner teed up the onrushing Rodrigo Bentancur who smashed the ball past Andre Onana at the near post. Scott McTominay had a gilt-edged opportunity to win the game in stoppage time, but the midfielder miscued his header for the hosts.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United: Onana, Mazraoui, Martinez, De Ligt, Dalot; Mainoo, Ugarte, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee

Tottenham: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Kulusevski.

Who is the referee?

Chris Kavanagh will be the match official. He will be assisted by Lee Betts and Richard West while Craig Pawson will be the fourth official. The VAR is Peter Bankes and he will be assisted by Simon Long.

What TV channel is Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur on?

Manchester United vs Spurs will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Old Trafford will be at 16:30 BST on Sunday 29th September 2024.

Odds

Manchester United – 13/10

Draw – 14/5

Tottenham – 15/8

