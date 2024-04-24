Manchester United vs Sheffield Utd: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

A wildly inconsistent Manchester United tonight host Sheffield United in the Premier League.

On paper, the Red Devils would surely look at this particular fixture as nothing short of a routine victory.

Still, the chaotic nature of their performances make it hard to definitively suggest United are capable of getting through a game without collapsing, albeit it may not always result in a defeat.

Into the FA Cup final they may be but that certainly does not tell the whole story. Erik ten Hag’s side conceded three goals to Championship outfit Coventry at Wembley after racing into a 3-0 lead and were saved by VAR in extra-time before winning on penalties.

It remains to be seen whether or not INEOS stick with the Dutchman going forward but performances like that will do little to raise confidence.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man Utd vs Sheffield United is scheduled for an 8pm kick-off time tonight, Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Man United vs Sheffield

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it was initially scheduled as a Saturday 3pm kick-off and duly during the blackout imposed across English football.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man Utd vs Sheffield United team news

Ten Hag is dealing with injuries. Such are the lack of options defensively, Casemiro played in central defence, with all of Willy Kambwala, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez injured.

Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are long-term absentees.

Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are both doubts. Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho should be fit to play.

Rashford came off at Wembley and was later seen limping (Getty Images)

The Blades, meanwhile, may welcome back Rhian Brewster after a recent thigh issue. Jack Robinson is a doubt, while Tom Davies, George Baldock, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Chris Basham are out.

Man Utd vs Sheffield United prediction

The hosts should have enough to win at home against a team rooted to the bottom of the table….

Story continues

Man Utd to win 3-2.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United wins: 47

Draws: 16

Sheffield United wins: 35

Man Utd vs Sheffield United latest odds

Man Utd to win: 3/10

Draw: 11/2

Sheffield United to win: 13/2

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.