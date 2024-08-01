Manchester United vs Real Betis LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Real Betis – LIVE!

Man Utd continue their pre-season preparations with a meeting against Real Betis in San Diego during the early hours of Thursday morning, UK time. Erik ten Hag saw his side beaten by Arsenal last week in what could be a costly start to their summer, with Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund picking up injuries.

There is, however, cautious optimism about the Red Devils ahead of their first full season under the part-ownership of INEOS. Ten Hag has been backed with a new contract and new signings, with more arrivals expected between now and the end of the window as he looks to kick on.

Still, they will hope for an improved performance in California tonight and – crucially – to avoid any further injuries, particularly with the Community Shield meeting against Manchester City on the horizon. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Manchester United vs Real Betis latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3am BST; Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

TV channel and live stream: MUTV

Prediction: Man Utd to win

Confirmed Manchester United lineup

Man Utd 0-0 Real Betis

03:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Not too much going on in the early stages, looks like Sancho as the false 9.

Man Utd 0-0 Real Betis

03:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Man Utd vs Real Betis

02:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag’s pre-match message...

🗣️ "A good test."



Erik speaks ahead of United v Real Betis 🔴⤵️#MUFC || #MUTOUR24 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 1, 2024

Man United vs Real Betis

02:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here come the players!

Man Utd 'confirm' double injury blow as Yoro return date revealed

02:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United have confirmed summer signing Leny Yoro faces around three months out of action following the foot injury he sustained against Arsenal, according to reports.

The 18-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils last month following a £52m move from Lille but was forced off during the pre-season friendly defeat to the Gunners in Los Angeles.

Yoro was then spotted a protective boot before United’s game with Real Betis in San Diego and is now expected to miss the opening three months of the campaign.

Read the full story here!

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Confirmed Real Betis lineup

01:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

And here’s how the opponents line up...

Confirmed Manchester United lineup

01:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man Utd XI: Heaton; Wan-Bisska, Lindelof, Maguire, Amass; Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay; Sancho, Rashford, Amad

Subs: Mee, Onana, Evans, Fish, Murray, Collyer, Fletcher, Hannibal, Mather, Mount, Oyedele, Scanlon, Antony, Wheatley

Man United vs Real Betis

01:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

A look inside today’s venue!

Manchester United receive much-needed defensive injury boost amid Leny Yoro fears

01:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is back in full training and set for a timely return after new signing Leny Yoro sustained an injury on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Lindelof, who has a year remaining on his contract and has been linked with a move to free up funds, has not played in United's first three friendlies of their summer preparations in order to build up his fitness

Read the full story here!

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag responds to Steve McClaren leaving Manchester United

01:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Steve McClaren has left Manchester United to take the Jamaica job and manager Erik ten Hag has said: "I want to thank Steve for his tremendous service over the past two years.

"He has been an invaluable source of support and advice to me since I arrived in English football, helping us achieve two trophies while laying down foundations for further success.

"Steve and I have been friends for 16 years since we first worked together at FC Twente and that relationship will continue as he embarks on this next challenge, as will his bond with Manchester United. All of us at the club wish Steve the best of luck in his new role."

Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update ahead of Community Shield

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City are having to manage Erling Haaland’s minutes during pre-season.

The striker has been substituted at half-time during the friendly defeats to AC Milan and Barcelona in the US.

Read the full story here!

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Leny Yoro injury: Manchester United fears grow

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

New Manchester United signing Leny Yoro has been spotted wearing a protective boot and on crutches at the club's USA tour training base.

Yoro, who only joined from Lille two weeks ago, went down in the first half of United's pre-season defeat to Arsenal last week, and needed lengthy treatment before being substituted.

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Man Utd vs Real Betis: Head to head (h2h) history and results

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

The only competitive meetings between these teams came in the Europa League last-16 in the 2022-23 season - United won both legs for an 5-1 aggregate victory.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Steve McClaren appointed new Jamaica manager after leaving Manchester United

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United coach Steve McClaren has been confirmed as Jamacia's new manager.

The 63-year-old returned to Old Trafford in 2022 to form part of Erik ten Hag's backroom team having previously worked with the Dutchman during his time coaching FC Twente.

The Reggae Boyz have been without a manager since Heimir Hallgrimsson left earlier this month after a disappointing Copa America. The Icelandic coach has since taken charge of the Republic of Ireland.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Man Utd vs Real Betis: Friendly score prediction today

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Betis will offer up a sturdy test but United are now fairly deep into their preparations for the new season and can expect a good result.

Man Utd to win, 2-0.

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Man Utd team news vs Real Betis today

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ten Hag has once again seen his squad hampered by injuries with new signing Leny Yoro last seen on crutches after he suffered an issue against Arsenal.

Rasmus Hojlund also picked up a knock in Los Angeles but Victor Lindelof is back in full training in a rare boost.

Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee have been spotted in the USA, raising hopes that they will be back early from their summer breaks to join the tour. However they are, as it happens, simply on holiday nearby and will begin their pre-seasons after United return home.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Man Utd vs Real Betis: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on MUTV.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the official club app and website.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Welcome

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s clash against Real Betis.

Kick-off from the Snapgdragon Stadium in San Diego, California is at 3am BST.