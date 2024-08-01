Manchester United vs Real Betis LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today
Manchester United vs Real Betis – LIVE!
Man Utd continue their pre-season preparations with a meeting against Real Betis in San Diego during the early hours of Thursday morning, UK time. Erik ten Hag saw his side beaten by Arsenal last week in what could be a costly start to their summer, with Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund picking up injuries.
There is, however, cautious optimism about the Red Devils ahead of their first full season under the part-ownership of INEOS. Ten Hag has been backed with a new contract and new signings, with more arrivals expected between now and the end of the window as he looks to kick on.
Still, they will hope for an improved performance in California tonight and – crucially – to avoid any further injuries, particularly with the Community Shield meeting against Manchester City on the horizon. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Manchester United vs Real Betis latest news
Kick-off time and venue: 3am BST; Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego
TV channel and live stream: MUTV
Prediction: Man Utd to win
Confirmed Manchester United lineup
Man Utd 0-0 Real Betis
03:05 , Jonathan Gorrie
03 mins: Not too much going on in the early stages, looks like Sancho as the false 9.
Man Utd 0-0 Real Betis
03:01 , Jonathan Gorrie
Away we go!
Man Utd vs Real Betis
02:45 , Jonathan Gorrie
Erik ten Hag’s pre-match message...
🗣️ "A good test."
Erik speaks ahead of United v Real Betis 🔴⤵️#MUFC || #MUTOUR24
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 1, 2024
Man United vs Real Betis
02:29 , Jonathan Gorrie
Here come the players!
Arriving for action 👊#MUFC || #MUTOUR24 pic.twitter.com/1cvsK4VlUJ
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 1, 2024
Man Utd 'confirm' double injury blow as Yoro return date revealed
02:13 , Jonathan Gorrie
Manchester United have confirmed summer signing Leny Yoro faces around three months out of action following the foot injury he sustained against Arsenal, according to reports.
The 18-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils last month following a £52m move from Lille but was forced off during the pre-season friendly defeat to the Gunners in Los Angeles.
Yoro was then spotted a protective boot before United’s game with Real Betis in San Diego and is now expected to miss the opening three months of the campaign.
Confirmed Real Betis lineup
01:53 , Jonathan Gorrie
And here’s how the opponents line up...
💚💚💚
¡Nuestro once inicial para el #ManUtdRealBetis!#DíaDeBetis pic.twitter.com/qrEVTroJBd
— Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) August 1, 2024
Confirmed Manchester United lineup
01:51 , Jonathan Gorrie
Man Utd XI: Heaton; Wan-Bisska, Lindelof, Maguire, Amass; Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay; Sancho, Rashford, Amad
Subs: Mee, Onana, Evans, Fish, Murray, Collyer, Fletcher, Hannibal, Mather, Mount, Oyedele, Scanlon, Antony, Wheatley
Man United vs Real Betis
01:44 , Jonathan Gorrie
A look inside today’s venue!
It's getting pumped in San Diego 🔥🇺🇸#MUFC || #MUTOUR24 pic.twitter.com/AcRr5SqqeA
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 31, 2024
Manchester United receive much-needed defensive injury boost amid Leny Yoro fears
01:30 , Jonathan Gorrie
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is back in full training and set for a timely return after new signing Leny Yoro sustained an injury on their pre-season tour of the United States.
Lindelof, who has a year remaining on his contract and has been linked with a move to free up funds, has not played in United's first three friendlies of their summer preparations in order to build up his fitness
Erik ten Hag responds to Steve McClaren leaving Manchester United
01:25 , Jonathan Gorrie
Steve McClaren has left Manchester United to take the Jamaica job and manager Erik ten Hag has said: "I want to thank Steve for his tremendous service over the past two years.
"He has been an invaluable source of support and advice to me since I arrived in English football, helping us achieve two trophies while laying down foundations for further success.
"Steve and I have been friends for 16 years since we first worked together at FC Twente and that relationship will continue as he embarks on this next challenge, as will his bond with Manchester United. All of us at the club wish Steve the best of luck in his new role."
Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update ahead of Community Shield
Thursday 1 August 2024 00:58 , Jonathan Gorrie
Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City are having to manage Erling Haaland’s minutes during pre-season.
The striker has been substituted at half-time during the friendly defeats to AC Milan and Barcelona in the US.
Leny Yoro injury: Manchester United fears grow
Thursday 1 August 2024 00:39 , Jonathan Gorrie
New Manchester United signing Leny Yoro has been spotted wearing a protective boot and on crutches at the club's USA tour training base.
Yoro, who only joined from Lille two weeks ago, went down in the first half of United's pre-season defeat to Arsenal last week, and needed lengthy treatment before being substituted.
Man Utd vs Real Betis: Head to head (h2h) history and results
Thursday 1 August 2024 00:38 , Jonathan Gorrie
The only competitive meetings between these teams came in the Europa League last-16 in the 2022-23 season - United won both legs for an 5-1 aggregate victory.
Steve McClaren appointed new Jamaica manager after leaving Manchester United
Thursday 1 August 2024 00:36 , Jonathan Gorrie
Manchester United coach Steve McClaren has been confirmed as Jamacia's new manager.
The 63-year-old returned to Old Trafford in 2022 to form part of Erik ten Hag's backroom team having previously worked with the Dutchman during his time coaching FC Twente.
The Reggae Boyz have been without a manager since Heimir Hallgrimsson left earlier this month after a disappointing Copa America. The Icelandic coach has since taken charge of the Republic of Ireland.
Man Utd vs Real Betis: Friendly score prediction today
Thursday 1 August 2024 00:33 , Jonathan Gorrie
Betis will offer up a sturdy test but United are now fairly deep into their preparations for the new season and can expect a good result.
Man Utd to win, 2-0.
Man Utd team news vs Real Betis today
Thursday 1 August 2024 00:32 , Jonathan Gorrie
Ten Hag has once again seen his squad hampered by injuries with new signing Leny Yoro last seen on crutches after he suffered an issue against Arsenal.
Rasmus Hojlund also picked up a knock in Los Angeles but Victor Lindelof is back in full training in a rare boost.
Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee have been spotted in the USA, raising hopes that they will be back early from their summer breaks to join the tour. However they are, as it happens, simply on holiday nearby and will begin their pre-seasons after United return home.
Man Utd vs Real Betis: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today
Thursday 1 August 2024 00:32 , Jonathan Gorrie
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on MUTV.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the official club app and website.
Welcome
Thursday 1 August 2024 00:15 , Jonathan Gorrie
Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s clash against Real Betis.
Kick-off from the Snapgdragon Stadium in San Diego, California is at 3am BST.