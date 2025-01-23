Manchester United vs Rangers LIVE! Europa League result, match stream and latest updates today

Manchester United vs Rangers LIVE!

Manchester United have all but guaranteed automatic qualification for the last 16 of the Europa League after a dramatic late 2-1 win over Rangers. Bruno Fernandes was the hero at the end of a lively ‘Battle of Britain’ contest at Old Trafford on Thursday night, volleying home the winning goal in stoppage time to send Ruben Amorim’s side fourth and put them firmly on course to avoid the knockout play-offs with one final league stage fixture to come against FCSB in Romania next week.

Fernandes’ decisive intervention came just four minutes after depleted Rangers looked to have defied more injury woe to snatch a late share of the spoils, substitute Cyriel Dessers getting the better of Harry Maguire before providing a sublime touch and finish past Altay Bayindir. That cancelled out an earlier own goal from the returning Jack Butland, who punched through his own net from a corner to give the hosts the lead early in a lively second half.

Rangers will now likely have to settle for a knockout play-off place as they prepare to face Belgian opponents Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox, with Leon Balogun and Connor Barron adding further to Philippe Clement’s injury headache. United, meanwhile, saw defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro both pick up knocks.

Manchester United vs Rangers highlights

GOAL! Fernandes volleys home in stoppage time

GOAL! Dessers beats Maguire for late equaliser

WOODWORK! Dessers hits the post for Rangers late

WOODWORK! Garnacho fires against the post

GOAL! Butland punches corner into his own net

NO GOAL! De Ligt header ruled out for Yoro foul

Manchester United 2-1 Rangers

22:01

Full-time

And breathe!

What a finish to a belting second half and a huge win for Ruben Amorim in this ‘Battle of Britain’.

United all but secure automatic qualification for the last 16 of the Europa League.

Depleted Rangers just couldn’t hold on in stoppage time but more than played their part tonight, despite all those injuries.

Do the knockout play-offs now loom for Philippe Clement’s side?

(Action Images via Reuters)

GOAL! Manchester United 2-1 Rangers | Bruno Fernandes 92'

21:54 , George Flood

92 mins: Yes there is!

Jefte falls asleep as he allows Fernandes to ghost in behind and connect with a fine low volley that goes in through the legs of Butland.

Great cross from Martinez. Huge late drama at Old Trafford.

Rangers were only level for four minutes.

Manchester United 1-1 Rangers

21:54

90 mins: Five minutes of added time to come.

Is there another twist on the way?

GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Rangers | Cyriel Dessers 88'

21:50 , George Flood

88 mins: A late leveller from the visitors!

Dessers nudges aside Maguire to collect a long ball forward and takes a sublime touch before quickly rifling low into the bottom corner.

The away end erupts! Wow. Woeful, woeful defending from Maguire.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:49 , George Flood

85 mins: Butland gets down well again to parry a strike from Garnacho, but Rangers should have had a foul for Malacia’s challenge on Igamane.

The visitors try to break but can’t pick out the right pass.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:46 , George Flood

83 mins: Now Rangers hit the woodwork with just over five minutes to play!

It’s a lovely pass from teenager Rice, who has looked composed since coming on at the break, with Dessers hitting the post after lifting the ball over Bayindir.

He looked just offside.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:45 , George Flood

81 mins: Rasmus Hojlund is coming on for United now.

He replaces Zirkzee.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:43 , George Flood

80 mins: A huge save from Butland keeps Rangers alive!

He parries behind a free header from a free-kick by Ugarte.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:42 , George Flood

79 mins: It’s taken almost 80 minutes for us to see a first yellow card in this ‘Battle of Britain’ clash.

It’s gone to Jefte for taking down the tricky Amad.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:39 , George Flood

77 mins: Amad shrugs off Propper to collect a lofted pass and miscue a half-volley well off target.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:38 , George Flood

75 mins: Dessers wants a penalty after a physical tussle with Maguire, who was certainly holding him.

However, the England defender was also having his shorts pulled and only a goal kick is signalled.

Six of one.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:37 , George Flood

74 mins: Rangers are far from done here as Jefte takes a fine touch on the edge of the box to set up a volley that is held by Bayindir.

They then can’t play in Dessers, who was getting the better of Maguire.

This could get needlessly nervy inside the final quarter of an hour for United, who have had the chances to kill off the game.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:36 , George Flood

72 mins: Collyer and Eriksen make way for Mainoo and Ugarte in the United midfield inside the final 20 minutes.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:32 , George Flood

68 mins: Another Rangers change is imminent.

Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers is going to replace Bajrami, who has been quiet.

The change is made after a foul by Fernandes.

Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo will be on soon for United.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:29 , George Flood

65 mins: Eriksen takes a painful blow to the face but is okay to carry on.

Another massive opportunity for United to double their lead as the Dane’s free-kick delivery from wide on the left is somehow glanced wide at the back post by Maguire.

That really should have been 2-0.

Rangers living very dangerously indeed now.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:26 , George Flood

Jack Butland will never want to see this again...

Jack Butland won't be watching this one back 🫣



The former Man United goalkeeper punches the ball into his own net 😬



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/sip5AVt6CM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 23, 2025

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:24 , George Flood

61 mins: Woodwork!

Amad gets to the byline and Zirkzee can’t connect with a cross deflected by Jefte before Garnacho takes a touch and arrows a left-footed effort against the post.

Rangers are really struggling now.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:22 , George Flood

59 mins: Yet more injury woe for depleted Rangers here as Cerny goes down and won’t be able to continue after treatment.

Another 18-year-old midfielder comes off the bench in Findlay Curtis.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:20 , George Flood

56 mins: Amad with a very acrobatic effort to try and quickly double United’s lead a few moments ago after being picked out by Fernandes.

But the ball sailed over and the offside flag was up anyway.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:18

55 mins: Another defensive change coming here from United as Yoro makes way for Tyrell Malacia.

The French defender appeared to pick up a knock.

Two more injuries for United at the back with De Ligt already off? Maguire hasn’t been moving brilliantly either since coming on.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Rangers | Jack Butland OG 52'

21:15 , George Flood

52 mins: A huge blunder from Butland breaks the deadlock!

He tries to punch clear a corner from the left but ends up not getting the proper purchase on it as the ball flies backwards into his own net.

Oh dear, what an error.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

21:14 , George Flood

52 mins: You can’t take your eyes off this second half as Garnacho squares for Fernandes, whose effort is blocked behind.

Rangers gave the ball away in a very dangerous area.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

21:13 , George Flood

50 mins: Rangers’ confidence has not been deflated by their latest injury issues as Cerny lets fly - comfortable hold for Bayindir.

Is Maguire limping already for United? Something to monitor.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

21:12

49 mins: All action at the start of this second half as a fine Rangers cross from the left is blazed over by young half-time substitute Rice.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

21:10

48 mins: Danger at both ends in a lively start to this second half.

Butland gets caught underneath a wicked United corner from the right by Amad and Igamane heads off the line under pressure from Fernandes.

That was a crucial intervention.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

21:07 , George Flood

Changes from both sides at the break.

Maguire is on for De Ligt for United.

Rangers have lost both Balogun and Barron to injury.

Ross McCausland and 18-year-old Bailey Rice are coming on.

A big reshuffle needed for the visitors as their selection problems get worse.

Back underway.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

21:02 , George Flood

It sounds like Harry Maguire is coming on at half-time for United.

20:59 , George Flood

Should that goal from De Ligt have stood?

De Ligt fires Man United ahead but it's disallowed for a foul in the build-up from Leny Yoro ❌



Correct decision? 🤔



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/lrD6Hi1BBl — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 23, 2025

20:59

Rio Ferdinand clear with his thoughts on that De Ligt header that was ruled out for a very soft foul by Yoro on Propper...

Never a foul…. — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 23, 2025

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:51 , George Flood

Half-time

Chances at both ends but it’s goalless at the break at Old Trafford.

(REUTERS)

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:49 , George Flood

48 mins: Yilmaz and Igamane try to combine for one last Rangers chance in this opening period, but the latter takes down Martinez and gives up a pressure-relieving free-kick.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:45 , George Flood

45 mins: Amad delivers a corner to the front post from the right that I think has bounced behind off Dalot.

Goal kick. Barron now back on after some treatment on the sidelines, with Rangers having defended that latest set-piece with 10 men.

Three minutes of added time have been signalled in this first half.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:44 , George Flood

44 mins: This looks to be a knee issue for Barron after an earlier challenge with De Ligt.

Rangers will not want to lose another midfielder with Diomande already suspended.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:43 , George Flood

43 mins: What a strike from Martinez, who uncorks a blistering left-footed effort that is tipped over by Butland.

Barron is now down for Rangers and will need treatment.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:41 , George Flood

40 mins: The second Rangers corner is clawed away by Bayindir, who does very well under huge pressure from his own player in Collyer.

Not sure how on earth United have ended up with a free-kick there, with Balogun having slipped as the nearest Rangers player to the goalkeeper.

Bayindir stays down holding his neck, but is fine to continue.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:39 , George Flood

39 mins: End-to-end stuff now as half-time looms at Old Trafford.

Igamane has the space for a long-range drive that deflects off Martinez and is pushed wide by a scrambling Bayindir.

Dalot heads the first corner behind.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:38 , George Flood

37 mins: Zirkzee has an effort blocked by Tavernier inside the Rangers box after Butland had saved low with his leg from Amad.

Lovely football from United there, led by captain Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:36 , George Flood

35 mins: Tidy link-up play between Amad and Eriksen, but the former declines to pick out the latter again and instead misplaces a pass behind the run of Zirkzee, who has been anonymous for United so far.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:34 , George Flood

33 mins: It’s all a bit frantic at the moment as the ball quickly zips from one end to another, but little quality or composure on show from either side at present.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:32 , George Flood

30 mins: Rangers force a couple of quick-fire corners on the half-hour mark - the first headed behind off Dalot and the second punched away by Bayindir.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:30

28 mins: Rangers are trying to test Amad’s defensive prowess at that back post with another deep delivery from the right that can’t quite pick out the advanced Yilmaz.

Amad playing in that right wing-back role for United tonight.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:28

26 mins: Zirkzee off target before no red shirt gambles on a wicked delivery from Garnacho on the left.

Rangers continue to weather a bit of a storm here after those huge early chances for Raskin and Yilmaz.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:24 , George Flood

24 mins: De Ligt heads a corner past Butland at the near post as United celebrate the opening goal, but the whistle has gone for a foul!

It looked to be a little touch from Yoro on Propper.

My word that was soft. Decision stands after a VAR check. Amorim will feel very aggrieved.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:23 , George Flood

23 mins: That’s United’s best chance so far as Garnacho comes streaming down the left and combines well with Dalot before a well-struck drive is headed over by Raskin.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:21 , George Flood

19 mins: Plenty of possession and threatening intent from United in the last few minutes, but they are struggling to break Rangers down and are mostly taking hopeful efforts that are not testing Butland.

At the other end, Cerny tries to square inside the box for Igamane but United clear their lines.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:19 , George Flood

17 mins: The hosts are sustaining their pressure here as Amad looks to punish his former loan club and get the better of Jefte.

Rangers stand firm on the edge of their own box once more before Fernandes bends an effort wide.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:16 , George Flood

14 mins: United are building some pressure now after Amad is denied a free-kick for a challenge by Jefte.

They earn back-to-back corners after piling pressure on Butland, before Garnacho misses the target with another effort.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:12 , George Flood

11 mins: Rangers are in again!

Bayindir beats away a volley from compatriot Yilmaz as United are carved open far too easily once more.

Amorim will be fuming with that. The visitors really should be in front.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:11 , George Flood

9 mins: A huge chance for Rangers to take an early lead against the run of play!

Collyer gets caught in possession in a dangerous area and Igamane plays in Raskin, who stumbles at the crucial moment as he’s denied by Bayindir.

The rebound is then clipped onto the roof of the net by Ridvan Yilmaz.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:09 , George Flood

6 mins: Rangers try to counter-attack for the first time but Cerny can’t inspire any early threat for the visitors, who have barely got a touch of the ball so far despite the wonderful noise being created by their fans.

Some diligent defending from the likes of Raskin, getting back to help his defence.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:06

4 mins: A couple of key interventions from Balogun early on as he makes a fine challenge on Garnacho inside the Rangers box.

He then boots clear a dangerous low cross from the right to avert the latest danger.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:05

2 mins: United are dominating possession early on as Garnacho works space to shoot and warms the palms of ex-Red Devil Butland in the Rangers goal.

It looks like Eriksen is playing as one of those two attackers in support of Zirkzee, along with Garnacho.

So Fernandes sitting deep alongside Collyer.

Manchester United vs Rangers

20:02 , George Flood

Underway in this huge ‘Battle of Britain’ clash at Old Trafford!

Erik Lambrechts of Belgium is tonight’s referee, with Bram van Driessche on VAR duty.

A real big-game feel to this one. Superb noise around the ground.

19:57

Manchester United fans continue to pay tribute to late club icon Denis Law as the two teams emerge from the Old Trafford tunnel.

A brilliant atmosphere already at the Theatre of Dreams, those 3,500 Rangers fans are making one hell of a racket.

Altay Bayindir out to put more pressure on Andre Onana

19:50 , George Flood

You also get the sense that Altay Bayindir could really heap pressure on Andre Onana with another strong performance tonight.

Manchester United’s No2 grabbed a rare chance with both hands against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round earlier this month, making several key saves and saving two penalties - one in normal time and the other in the shootout.

With Onana continuing to commit key mistakes, including against Brighton on Sunday, Bayindir would do his chances of regular starts no harm at all with another confident display here.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Toby Collyer poised for first European start for Man Utd

19:41

A big night in store for Toby Collyer, Manchester United‘s 21-year-old academy graduate who is making his first-ever European start in midfield.

His selection tonight - along with that of Christian Eriksen - with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte both dropping to the bench probably tells you all you need to know about Casemiro’s future at Old Trafford.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Amad Diallo plots downfall of former loan club Rangers

19:33

Plenty of eyes tonight will be on Amad Diallo, who has been by far the best Manchester United player during Ruben Amorim’s tenure so far.

The Ivorian winger signed a new five-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford earlier this month and continued his fine form with a stylish home hat-trick against Southampton last week.

Tonight he comes up against the club for whom he only made 13 appearances during a frustrating loan stint back in 2022.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Six Rangers changes as Butland returns in goal

19:16

Captain James Tavernier, Robin Propper, Jefte, Connor Barron and Nedim Bajrami are the only Rangers players to retain their starting berths following Sunday’s 5-0 thrashing of minnows Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox.

Jack Butland is back in goal, with Tom Lawrence on the bench after injury.

Barron deputises in midfield for the suspended Mohamed Diomande.

(Getty Images)

Five changes from Man Utd as Bayindir, Collyer and Garnacho all start

19:09 , George Flood

So that’s five changes from Ruben Amorim to the Manchester United side that started Sunday’s 3-1 home defeat to Brighton, with Altay Bayindir - the hero of the recent FA Cup win at Arsenal - getting another chance to impress in goal in place of the error-prone Andre Onana.

Harry Maguire makes way for Lisandro Martinez in defence, with Noussair Mazraoui also dropping out.

Young Toby Collyer comes in alongside Christian Eriksen to make his first-ever European start in midfield, with that duo replacing Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

Alejandro Garnacho also comes into the attack despite today’s latest transfer links to Chelsea.

Antony is on the bench as expected despite that imminent loan move to Real Betis.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Rangers lineup

18:52 , George Flood

Rangers XI: Butland, Tavernier, Propper, Balogun, Jefte, Barron, Raskin, Cerny, Bajrami, Yilmaz, Igamane

Subs: Kelly, Munn, Dessers, Lawrence, Dowell, King, McCausland, Rice, Lovelace, Curtis, Nsio, Hutton

Manchester United lineup

18:50 , George Flood

Manchester United XI: Bayindir, De Ligt, Yoro, Martinez, Amad, Collyer, Eriksen, Dalot, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee

Subs: Heaton, Onana, Maguire, Malacia, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Mainoo, Ugarte, Antony, Hojlund

Clement calls on Rangers to 'write history' at Old Trafford

18:44 , George Flood

Rangers boss Philippe Clement, meanwhile, says he is not interested in the ongoing “noise” around Manchester United.

The Belgian said he has no interest in “parking the bus” at Old Trafford tonight as he urged his players to “write history”.

Rangers have never beaten or scored a single goal against United in four previous competitive games, having also lost 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at Murrayfield last summer.

Rangers’ last win in Europe over English opposition came with a double over Leeds in 1992.

"I'm not somebody who believes in parking a bus in front of goal and hoping that nothing happens, hoping to come one time on the other side to score a goal," said Clement.

"So we'll play to our qualities. Of course, we also need to consider the qualities of Manchester United.

"It's a really, really big challenge. The spotlight is on the players and it's a massive opportunity.

"I know my team and my squad will embrace those moments. You dream of being in stadiums like this."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Maguire: Manchester United must stop gifting the first goal

18:26 , George Flood

Harry Maguire was also asked if it was helpful to hear Ruben Amorim describe his players as nervous after their sixth home defeat of the season already.

"We spoke about the first goal at Old Trafford. It's not teams coming to Old Trafford and opening us up and tactically breaking us down,” he said.

“Anyone that was at the game against Brighton - it was a 50/50 game and could have gone either way and we gave them a goal early on which we knew we had to stop. We spoke about it in the pre-match.

"We have to stop giving away the first goal. The first goal against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth were set-plays, the first goal against Southampton was from a set-play.

"These aren't things that are tactically a problem - these are things that you have to go into a game focused on and mentally ready to win a football match.

"Football matches are sometimes defined on small margins and at the moment we aren't getting those because we aren't mentally focused enough to make them go our away."

(Getty Images)

Harry Maguire responds to Amorim's 'worst team' criticism

18:24 , George Flood

And what of the players’ response to that controversial public criticism from their manager?

Harry Maguire was alongside Ruben Amorim conducting yesterday’s pre-match media duties at Carrington.

"As players after the game we were really frustrated and disappointed coming off the back of a good away performance,” he said.

“We were confident and felt we could beat Brighton.

"We have to look at ourselves and take responsibility on ourselves.

"As an individual I go home and think about how I can help this team improve and get back to where we want to get to, which is to challenge a lot higher than we are in the league.

"We have to take responsibility and improve individually, which will help the team improve."

(Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim: It's good to be honest and not 'delusional'

18:19 , George Flood

Ruben Amorim was also asked if it was helpful to keep publicly claiming that his players are nervous amid another hugely disappointing run of form...

"If you want I can be delusional and say different things,” he said.

“I say it as I see it. I said it to the players and I said it to you - I think it's a good thing to be really honest.

“If you want me to say different things, I can start to do that because it is easier for me.

“If you are in the stadium you can feel it but I am not nervous, I am frustrated."

(AFP via Getty Images)

'Frustrated' Amorim accepts 'worst team ever' criticism too strong

18:13 , George Flood

Inevitably, much of the pre-match build-up from a Manchester United perspective has been focused on Ruben Amorim’s headline comments after Sunday’s 3-1 home defeat by Brighton - the Red Devils’ fourth loss in their last five outings at Old Trafford - in which he furiously labelled his team as maybe the worst in the club’s history.

The passionate Portuguese has since sought to play down those words, admitting the criticism of his players was too strong.

"I was talking more for myself than for my players, because you have to find a coach that starts a job and loses (seven) games... it was more for me... I was talking more about me than the players...,” he insisted.

"So I understand I gave you that headline and I'm frustrated sometimes and sometimes I should not say that in those terms.

“But it is what it is and that's it. Sometimes it's really hard to hide the frustration in some moments.

"But the good thing is that I said the same things in a different way in the dressing room five minutes before.

“The response was quite normal because I'm really blunt with my players."

Amorim added: "Sometimes you are a young guy and you do mistakes and then you improve.

“I don't promise to you I will not do it again, I don't know, I try to improve."

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Antony involved for Man Utd despite imminent exit

18:05

Here is Antony - along with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro - arriving at Old Trafford tonight, set to be part of the Manchester United squad before joining LaLiga side Real Betis on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, such a deal is said to include no option or obligation for a permanent transfer, meaning the much-maligned Brazilian winger will be back at the club in the summer.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

18:02

The calm before the storm at Old Trafford tonight, where just over 3,500 travelling fans will make plenty of noise later on.

It looks like more have made the trip to Manchester, where Rangers lost the 2008 Uefa Cup final against Zenit Saint Petersburg at the Etihad (then City of Manchester) Stadium.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Manchester United vs Rangers prediction

17:50 , George Flood

Of the two teams, Rangers are in better form results-wise.

They’re unbeaten in seven and this is probably their best chance to claim a result away at Old Trafford.

With that said, the Red Devils have been a different prospect in the Europa League this season and supporters will demand a response after Sunday’s latest home defeat to Brighton.

Expect goals in this one as the hosts edge it.

Manchester United to win, 3-2.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Rangers team news

17:48

Rangers should have first-choice goalkeeper Jack Butland back tonight after receiving hospital treatment for an internal bleed on his thigh that has forced him to miss the last six matches.

Tom Lawrence is also back available after a long spell out, but Philippe Clement’s list of absentees remains lengthy.

Mohamed Diomande is suspended for picking up three yellow cards in Europe this season, while Dujon Sterling, John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Danilo are all injured.

Ianis Hagi, Rabbi Matondo and Clinton Nsiala - as well as Danilo - are ineligible for Europa League action, along with new loan signing from Lille, Rafael Fernandes.

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Manchester United team news

17:39 , George Flood

Manchester United are not expecting any of their injured players to return for tonight’s game, so it will be a similar pool available to Ruben Amorim.

Centre-back Victor Lindelof is now back in training having not featured since before Christmas, but he won’t form part of the squad this evening.

No sign of the latest Luke Shaw comeback just yet, while Mason Mount and Jonny Evans also remain sidelined.

Antony is with the United squad tonight with his imminent move to Real Betis not quite completed.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Manchester United vs Rangers

17:36

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Manchester United vs Rangers live

17:32 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Manchester United vs Rangers.

It’s another fascinating ‘Battle of Britain’ clash ahead in the Europa League, a little over a month after depleted Tottenham fought to a lively draw at Ibrox.

Now Rangers will be hoping to wreak more Old Trafford misery on United, who have lost four of their last five home matches to lead frustrated manager Ruben Amorim to publicly describe his team as maybe the worst in the club’s history.

Philippe Clement’s side are experiencing their own domestic hardships, though both of these clubs are currently well-placed to automatically reach the last 16 of the Europa League - with just one point and place in the top eight separating them at the start of the night.

Kick-off tonight is ay 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates.