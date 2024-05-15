Manchester United vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Manchester United and Newcastle know there is little margin for error when they face off at Old Trafford this evening.

A win at Old Trafford could secure a top-six spot for the Magpies, leaving eighth-placed Man Utd behind while Chelsea, who sit seventh, face Brighton tonight.

A run of one defeat in their last seven games has set Newcastle up well as the season’s end approaches, particularly after a torrid winter which threatened to leave them stranded in mid-table.

It has been a tough season for Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils with just one win in eight Premier League games after being beaten at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Dutchman has struggled against Eddie Howe but needs a result to help save his job.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Newcastle is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off today, Wednesday May 15, 2024.

The match will take place at Old Trafford.

Newcastle beat Man Utd 1-0 at St. James’ Park (Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Manchester United vs Newcastle team news

Once again, the Red Devils will hope for good news regarding Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, after they sat out the defeat to Arsenal.

Centre-back Willy Kambwala returned off the bench so should start alongside Jonny Evans, allowing Casemiro a much-needed rest. Lisandro Martinez is another option as he nears his return.

Mason Mount is set to miss out and Amad Diallo will be monitored after picking up a knee issue on Sunday.

Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Joelinton will hope for recalls to the Newcastle starting line-up after recovering from injury.

Elliot Anderson impressed against Brighton so should keep his place. Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak were ill this week and are yet to train.

Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction

It has been feast or famine on the road for the Magpies lately but they know a confident approach here could be key to securing European football with a game to spare.

Newcastle to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Newcastle have won three games in a row against the Red Devils, keeping clean sheets in each game.

Man Utd wins: 96

Newcastle wins: 46

Draws: 41

Manchester United vs Newcastle match odds

Man Utd: 17/10

Newcastle: 13/10

Draw: 3/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).