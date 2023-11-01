Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE: Carabao Cup team news and line-ups tonight

Manchester United will hope to quickly sweep aside the disappointment of losing the Manchester derby by knocking Newcastle out of the Carabao Cup when the teams meet, in a repeat of the 2022 final, at Old Trafford tonight.

Erik ten Hag’s men were soundly beaten 3-0 by Manchester City on Sunday putting an end to their fortuitous run of victories. United have been unconvincing of late, despite three wins from their last four games, and desperately need their forward line to kick into gear and deliver some goals. The League Cup is usually an opportunity to rest and rotate players but Ten Hag, who will want to regain the trophy his team won last season, may decide to name a strong team in the hopes his players will discover some form.

Newcastle, in contrast, are playing rather well. A 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League is their only defeat in 10 games and they eliminated Man City from this competition in the previous round. However, Eddie Howe‘s options for tonight’s clash are limited due to injuries and he will no doubt want to add the red side of Manchester to his list of defeat opponents this season.

Follow all the action from Old Trafford below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Kick off is at 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports Football

The match is a repeat of the 2022 League Cup final which Man Utd won 2-0

Manchester United kit ‘too tight’ as players forced to wear replicas

18:40 , Mike Jones

Manchester United players are reportedly wearing replica items of kit during matches this season after players complained the official version was “too tight”.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana is said to have found the Adidas performance model to be uncomfortable, according to the Telegraph, after it was designed to be a closer fit than the replica shirts available from the club shop.

The £47m summer signing has therefore been wearing a looser version in recent matches, while United’s outfielders have also been wearing non-branded socks since August because players have found they are too tight.

Manchester United kit ‘too tight’ as players forced to wear replicas

Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction

18:35 , Mike Jones

It will not be one for the ages, with Newcastle battling with limited squad depth and a Champions League campaign and United having their well-publicised struggles.

Both managers will want to win so expect goals but Eddie Howe’s men are likely to have the tougher edge which will get them over the line at Old Trafford.

Manchester United 1-2 Newcastle.

Manchester United vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

18:30 , Mike Jones

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Reguilon; Eriksen, McTominay; Pellestri, Fernandes; Garnacho; Martial

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett; Longstaff, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Hall

Manchester United vs Newcastle team news

18:25 , Mike Jones

Jadon Sancho remains on the sidelines after a disagreement with the manager that played out in public.

Jonny Evans could be called up into the side again, with Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane having all suffered recently with injury issues. Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the other absentees.

For Newcastle, Alexander Isak is expected to be out until after the November international break with Sven Botman still being assessed.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle

18:20 , Mike Jones

The Carabao Cup round-of-16 clash takes place on Wednesday 1 November at Old Trafford with a kick-off time of 8.15pm GMT.

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Football on TV and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app with coverage starting at 7 pm.

Manchester United vs Newcastle

18:15 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup action as Manchester United host Newcastle in a repeat of the 2022/23 final.

Erik ten Hag’s team come into the match on the back of a 3-0 drumming in the Manchester derby and need a positive result to get the fans back onside at Old Trafford.

Newcastle meanwhile drew 2-2 with Wolves last time out in a display which left a lot to be desired. The bright spark was Callum Wilson who scored both goals and is highly likely to start tonight in the absence of the injured Alexander Isak.

Will Man Utd defeat Newcastle once again and reach the last eight or can Eddie Howe’s team earn some redemption?