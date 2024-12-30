Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news as Marcus Rashford returns to squad

Manchester United host Newcastle United in the Premier League this evening, with the home side desperate for three points as they look to rise from 14th in the table.

Ruben Amorim’s team has fallen to embarrassing defeats to Bournemouth and Wolves over the last two matches, and the Portuguese has just two wins in the league so far during his tenure.

And United face a Newcastle side who have found form in recent weeks, with consecutive 4-0 wins followed by a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa last time out.

After a mixed start to the season, the Magpies find themselves in seventh ahead of kick-off, with the potential to move into fifth if they grab three points tonight.

And with the recent form of both sides, Newcastle have rarely had a better chance to earn a first league win at Old Trafford since 2013.

Follow all the latest updates from Old Trafford below:

Manchester United XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Eriksen, Dalot; Diallo, Zirkzee, Hojlund.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Man Utd v Newcastle - live

19:25 , Karl Matchett

Neville continues on Amorim’s 3-4-3 setup and on the prospect of altering that somewhat if he continues to suffer defeats:

“If you remember Louis van Gaal, it felt he signed several players to play wing-back but it changed very quickly. If the results continue as they are for Amorim, he might have to change something. Man United can’t go any lower than they are.”

A bit of a laugh in-studio then as it’s pointed out Man Unitedcan in fact go somewhat lower...! Not that Neville and co want to even consider that prospect!

Man Utd v Newcastle - live

19:20 , Karl Matchett

On Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher has been discussing the lack of final-third ability from Man United’s wing-backs and now Gary Neville suggests Newcastle wouldn’t take too many players from their opponents.

How far have they fallen?

“There’s no doubt he’s sick of conceding goals at set pieces. When you look at Newcastle and Manchester United, how many players would Newcastle take? There wouldn’t be many.

“An in-form Onana over Dubravka, Amad over Murphy and maybe the form Maguire has been in, but then I’m struggling. Not sure Eddie Howe would be taking too many from the red shirts.”

19:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So a return to the squad for Marcus Rashford, which means he has managed to impress Ruben Amorim sufficiently after some pointed comments from the Manchester United manager last week:

19:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Keeper Martin Dubravka will renew acquaintances with Manchester United this evening having come in from the cold to play his part in Newcastle’s December revival.

The 35-year-old Slovakia international has conceded just one goal in four games and none in three Premier League outings since taking over from the injured Nick Pope earlier this month, and he will head for Old Trafford, where he had a loan spell during the 2022-23 campaign, looking for a fifth successive win.

Dubravka’s form, and in particular his distribution, has helped provide a solid foundation for the Magpies, and head coach Eddie Howe has been hugely impressed with the way a man who had made just one appearance for the club since May has slotted into the team.

Howe said: “I’m very pleased with Martin. It’s never easy to come in for a goalkeeper in any situation when you haven’t played for a while because it’s about rhythm and it’s about confidence, but Martin has picked it up from minute one.

“He’s distributed the ball really, really well - that’s been a huge thing in his game that’s always been there.

“Against Aston Villa (on Boxing Day), I think back to a number of aerial claims, catches that he’s taken under pressure - he’s dealt with that aspect really well too, so I’m really pleased with Martin.”

(PA Archive)

Newcastle team news

18:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tino Livramento makes the bench for Newcastle after recovering from illness, with Eddie Howe’s starting line-up unchanged from the win over Aston Villa.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Manchester United team news

18:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marcus Rashford is back on the bench for Manchester United, with Ruben Amorim plumping for a midfield combination of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. Lisandro Martinez captains in the absence of Bruno Fernandes while both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund start.

Manchester United XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Eriksen, Dalot; Diallo, Zirkzee, Hojlund.

Team news on the way...

18:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just a matter of minutes now before the line-ups are out at Old Trafford. How will Manchester United assemble themselves without the suspended Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte? And could Tino Livramento make his return from illness in the Newcastle backline?

18:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Amad Diallo “wants to make history” with Manchester United as he aims to help Ruben Amorim turn around the club’s fortunes.

These remain troubled times for United, who have taken only seven points from Amorim’s first seven Premier League games in charge going into tonight.

But Diallo has offered some cause for optimism with his recent form, highlighted by his dramatic late winner in the Manchester derby as United scored two late goals to win 2-1 at City earlier this month.

18:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ruben Amorim said he cannot be comfortable in his position as Manchester United head coach but likes the danger as his side’s slump continues.

United suffered their third consecutive defeat when they lost 2-0 at Wolves on Boxing Day to leave Amorim with five losses in his last seven games.

And he believes that his transfer fee – United paid Sporting CP €11m (£9.1m) to meet his buyout clause and bring him to Old Trafford early – will not protect him from the sack.

Predicted line-ups

18:10 , Chris Wilson

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Diallo; Hojlund.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Gordon, Murphy, Isak.

Manchester United vs Newcastle early team news

18:00 , Chris Wilson

Bruno Fernandes is suspended after his red card against Wolves, as is Manuel Ugarte after reaching the five yellow card threshold. Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount remain absent.

Tino Livramento could return after illness for Newcastle but Sven Botman, Emil Krafth, Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles and Callum Wilson remain unavailable for Eddie Howe.

Early team news

17:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some early, major team news from Old Trafford - Marcus Rashford appears to be back in the Manchester United squad.

(Getty Images)

Is Man Utd vs Newcastle on TV?

17:50 , Chris Wilson

When is Man Utd vs Newcastle?

Man Utd vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 30 December at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can buy a NOWTV day pass.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

17:40 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United see out 2024 with a home clash against Newcastle United at Old Trafford this evening.

Ruben Amorim’s side slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Wolves on Boxing Day, leaving the Red Devils scrambling in 14th place in the Premier League table.

However, Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 in a game which saw Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton all get on the scoresheet.

Heading into this contest, Newcastle are seven points clear of Man Utd as the Magpies look to extend their winning run to five games.

17:28 , Chris Wilson

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal.

United are desperately hunting three points to take them up from 14th, while a win for Newcastle would take them into fifth ahead of the new year.

And we’ll have all the latest news, updates and team news here.