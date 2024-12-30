Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Newcastle – LIVE!

Man Utd today host Newcastle in their final Premier League of 2024. It has been a mixed year for the Red Devils, who have largely laboured despite winning the FA Cup earlier this summer. Indeed, new manager Ruben Amorim is struggling to turn the season around and has lost his last two Premier League games in charge of the club.

While it would be foolish to suggest the United boss is under any kind of pressure as things stand, there is little doubt it’s not quite working out just yet. Now, they meet a Newcastle side bang in form and one who look capable of challenging for Champions League qualification once more.

It will be another major test for the hosts, who have not shown they can compete on a consistent basis thus far. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Manchester United vs Newcastle latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; Old Trafford

Man Utd team news: Bruno Fernandes suspended

Newcastle team news: Tino Livramento could return

Prediction: Newcastle to win

Man Utd vs Newcastle

18:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marcus Rashford returns to the Manchester United squad!

Man Utd vs Newcastle: Latest Premier League odds today

17:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man Utd: 7/5

Draw: 15/8

Newcastle: 7/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Man Utd vs Newcastle: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man Utd wins: 92

Draws: 41

Newcastle wins: 46

Man Utd vs Newcastle: Premier League score prediction today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Newcastle won at Old Trafford a little over 12 months ago in the Carabao Cup, but you have to go all the way back to 2013 for their last Premier League win. That record should also tumble on Monday night with Newcastle superior to the Manchester counterparts in almost every department.

Isak can turn any defender, let alone a pair as plodding as Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, or even Matthijs de Ligt if he gets the nod. The midfield is no match for Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton. The hosts will be playing for a point.

Newcastle to win, 2-0.



Newcastle team news vs Man Utd today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Newcastle, Tino Livramento is expected to shake off an illness to start - which will see Kieran Trippier drop to the bench. Jacob Murphy has firmly established himself in the front three, so no place for Harvey Barnes. Sven Botman is “getting closer” after a year out, but likely will not feature in the final game of the year.



Man Utd team news vs Newcastle today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte are both out due to suspension as Manchester United host Newcastle in their final match of 2024 tonight.

Fernandes is banned after his red card in the 2-0 defeat at Wolves on Boxing Day and Ugarte is out after picking up five yellow cards in the Premier League.

It leaves Ruben Amorim facing a midfield rethink for the visit of in-form Newcastle.

Christian Eriksen or Caserino could come into the team, while Alejandro Garnacho could get recall as one of the two No10s.

Matthijs de Ligt is an option to come back into the defence.

Amorim will also have to decide on his captain with Fernandes missing. Harry Maguire is a likely candidate to skipper to the side.

Amorim said: “You will have to wait until the game and see the captain.”

On Maguire, Amorim adeed: “He works really well, he is focused on the job and not what people say.

“He has no excuses, even if he had some tough moments. I think in that department he is an example. He is there to play, to help the team and he's trying to do that.”



Man Utd vs Newcastle: TV channel and live stream

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: Tonight's game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm GMT. Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8pm.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.



Welcome

16:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Kick-off from Old Trafford is at 8pm GMT.