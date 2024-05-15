Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Newcastle – LIVE!

Man Utd are out to avoid an unwanted record at Old Trafford in their final home Premier League game of the season against Newcastle tonight. Losing would condemn the Red Devils to a record 10th home defeat in a Premier League season, surely piling even more pressure on under-fire manager Erik ten Hag.

They are on course for their lowest-ever finishing position of eighth, as well as their lowest points tally. Three points, however, would least see them take the chance of qualifying for the Europa League into the final games of the season.

Newcastle have a dreadful record at the Theatre of Dreams but did win here earlier in the season in the Carabao Cup. Still, Eddie Howe’s side have doubts about strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak heading into a game they need to win to fuel European hopes of their own. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man Utd vs Newcastle latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Man Utd team news: Martinez available

Newcastle team news: Isak and Wilson doubts

Prediction: Newcastle to win

Raphael Varane confirms summer Manchester United exit with emotional farewell video

17:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United have confirmed that Raphael Varane will leave the club this summer after three years.

The experienced French centre-back is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the current season and United recently decided against triggering their option for an automatic 12-month extension that would have kept him in Manchester until summer 2025.

Confirmation of Varane’s expected summer exit has now arrived first from the player himself via an emotional farewell video posted to his Instagram account, with the Red Devils then following up with an official statement.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Man Utd transfer news

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag says he is confident Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will stay at the club this summer.

The 29-year-old, who moved to Old Trafford from Sporting CP in January 2020, is a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Standard Sport understands the centrally-run Saudi Pro League have targeted a number of United players ahead of another round of heavy investment this summer.

Raphel Varane is believed to be of interest and the defender has already confirmed he will be leaving Old Trafford upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag shrugs off suggestions he's set for Old Trafford farewell with Manchester United

17:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Under-fire Erik ten Hag does not believe Manchester United's match against Newcastle will prove his last in the Old Trafford dugout.

The 54-year-old's future is subject of widespread speculation given the way things have dramatically gone off course following a promising first season in the hotseat.

Ten Hag has managed to lead injury-ravaged United to another FA Cup final against Manchester City, but their wretched league form has seen doubts over his future as Ineos makes sweeping changes.

Read the full story here!

Man Utd vs Newcastle: Latest Premier League odds today

17:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man Utd: 17/10

Newcastle: 13/10

Draw: 3/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Man Utd vs Newcastle: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Newcastle have won three games in a row against the Red Devils, keeping clean sheets in each game.

Man Utd wins: 96

Newcastle wins: 46

Draws: 41

Man Utd vs Newcastle: Premier League score prediction today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

It has been feast or famine on the road for the Magpies lately but they know a confident approach here could be key to securing European football with a game to spare.

Newcastle to win, 1-0.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle team news vs Man Utd today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Joelinton will hope for recalls to the Newcastle starting line-up after recovering from injury.

Elliot Anderson impressed against Brighton so should keep his place. Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak were ill this week and are yet to train.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak (PA) (PA Wire)

Man United team news vs Newcastle today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Once again, the Red Devils will hope for good news regarding Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, after they sat out the defeat to Arsenal.

Centre-back Willy Kambwala returned off the bench so should start alongside Jonny Evans, allowing Casemiro a much-needed rest. Lisandro Martinez is another option as he nears his return.

Mason Mount is set to miss out and Amad Diallo will be monitored after picking up a knee issue on Sunday.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd vs Newcastle: TV channel and live stream today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(ES Composite)

