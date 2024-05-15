Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Bruno Fernandes returns

Manchester United host Newcastle in what should be a thrilling Premier League clash at Old Trafford this evening. Fresh off the back of a 1-0 loss to Arsenal Erik ten Hag’s player need to improve and show they are worthy of a spot in the squad ahead of an expected exodus in the summer.

United are still hoping to end their season by securing a place in European competition next year. They are battling with Chelsea and Newcastle for the final two spots and have to beat the Magpies this evening or else they will fail. The Red Devils are eighth in the table three points behind both of their rivals and have a shocking -4 goal difference.

Newcastle, meanwhile, can ensure they at least have a place in the Europa Conference League next season if they win at Old Trafford. They have a vastly superior goal difference to both Chelsea and United meaning three points would put them out of reach heading into the final match of the season.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE

Man Utd host Newcastle in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm

United must win to keep their hopes of qualifying for Europe alive

Victory for Newcastle means they can finish no lower than seventh

Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR after proposal tabled by Wolves

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Casemiro, Dalot; Amrabat, Mainoo; Amad, McTominay, Fernandes; Garnacho.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Manchester United FC - Newcastle United FC

Man Utd vs Newcastle team changes

19:05 , Mike Jones

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes returns and takes the place Rasmus Hojlund. Lisandro Martínez and Marcus Rashford are on the bench after recent injuries.

Fpr Newcastle, Kieran Trippier makes his first start for since 2 March after recovering from injury. He replaces Tino Livramento. Alexander Isak is fit to start and Nick Pope is on the bench for the third game in a row.

Story continues

Man Utd vs Newcastle line-ups

19:02 , Mike Jones

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Casemiro, Dalot; Amrabat, Mainoo; Amad, McTominay, Fernandes; Garnacho.

Our final Old Trafford XI of 2023/24 🔴#MUFC || #MUNNEW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 15, 2024

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Ten Hag on Man Utd supporters

18:55 , Mike Jones

The Manchester United boss was also full of praise for the fans who are struggling to comprehend such a topsy-turvy season for their club.

“I think at Crystal Palace the fans were so magnificent,” Ten Hag said, “They were brilliant.

“So you said the mood is low, maybe the expectations are lower. But the mood, I don’t feel that the mood and the vibe that they create is lower. They make a lot of noise and they back the team at Palace and also on Sunday.”

Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR after proposal tabled by Wolves

18:52 , Mike Jones

Premier League clubs are set to vote on the future of VAR at their annual general meeting next month after a proposal to abolish the video assistant referee system was tabled by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves formally submitted their proposal to the Premier League calling for VAR to be scrapped this summer and there will be an opportunity for all 20 clubs to vote for or against VAR when they gather in Harrogate on June 6.

VAR has been used in the English top-flight since 2019 but has persistently been controversial with the current season seeing a plethora of incidents leading to increased criticism of the processes involved.

Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR after Wolves proposal

Man Utd need to defeat Newcastle

18:50 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag was also drawn into the importance of this evening’s match which United need to win in order to have a chance at qualifying for Europe next season.

He said: “It is clear that this is a very important game. Look at the ranking [of the table]. It is very important to get the win. We have to put everything in it to get the win and we have to fight hard for it.”

Ten Hag on Bruno Fernandes

18:45 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s star performer, Bruno Fernandes, could make a return to the team tonight and Erik ten Hag has been praising his captain saying:

“I think that it is clear. He is, also now, but I think in all the years, I think he was a tremendously important player for Manchester United and creating the most chances across the whole Premier League.

“So many assists, so many goals, it is clear he is a very important player for us.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag does not believe Newcastle game will be his Old Trafford farewell

18:40 , Mike Jones

Under-fire Erik ten Hag does not believe Manchester United’s match against Newcastle will prove his last in the Old Trafford dugout.

The 54-year-old’s future is subject of widespread speculation given the way things have dramatically gone off course following a promising first season in the hotseat.

Ten Hag has managed to lead injury-ravaged United to another FA Cup final against Manchester City, but their wretched league form has seen doubts over his future as Ineos makes sweeping changes.

Erik ten Hag does not believe Newcastle game will be his Old Trafford farewell

Howe on qualifying for Europe

18:35 , Mike Jones

After a Champions League campaign that ended in the group stages this season, Newcastle have the chance to secure more European football when they face Man Utd tonight.

Eddie Howe said: “We find ourselves in this position, and it is where we deserve to be. We will be hoping to finish off these two games strongly.

“We must make sure our players go to Manchester United in really good spirits, confident and prepared. Our motivation is to qualify for Europe.”

Anderson impressing for Newcastle

18:30 , Mike Jones

Midfielder Elliot Anderson has impressed for Newcastle this season and Eddie Howe spoke of how the 21-year-old has settled into his role(s) in the first team.

Howe said: “Elliot has come through the academy here. When I first came to the club, we were aware of him and his talents. He’s really worked on all aspects of the game, and I think he’s been really reliable for us.

“Whatever position I have used in him, he has done very well. Tactically I have asked him to do a couple of things that the team has needed, and he’s done it very well. I am really pleased with his level of maturity and his tactical understanding.”

Howe on Nick Pope

18:25 , Mike Jones

Nick Pope has returned to the Newcastle squad after recovering from a shoulder injury but Eddie Howe isn’t sure if he is ready to play yet.

The manager said: “Nick is a player who has come back from a serious injury, a big problem to a big area of the body for a goalkeeper.

“He has still been getting his rhythm back from the training work he has been doing. I am really pleased with how he’s looked. He has continued to improve through training.

“Every game I have a decision to make and that will be another one.”

Which Premier League sides qualify for Europe? What Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle need

18:20 , Mike Jones

As well as a dramatic title race, the Premier League is heading for a frantic late scramble to decide the final European places this season - with several spots still up for grabs as we enter the final week of the campaign.

Aston Villa are in the driving seat to secure the fourth Champions League place, in what would be a stunning achievement for Unai Emery’s side. But Tottenham Hotspur are still mathematically in with a shout, even if a poor run of form for Ange Postecoglou’s side has Spurs looking over their shoulders as well.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have suddenly dropped out of the race for sixth, as both Newcastle United and Chelsea enjoy resurgent ends to difficult campaigns. So, with a week of the season to go, here’s how the battle for the final European places is shaping up.

Which Premier League sides qualify for Europe this season?

Newcastle hoping to emulate Carabao Cup

18:15 , Mike Jones

Newcastle’s last visit to Old Trafford came in November when they swept the Red Devils aside 3-0 in the Carabao Cup. Eddie Howe acknowledged that his team’s previous performance here was superb but doesn’t believe that result will have any baring on tonight’s encounter.

“It was a moment where we were beginning to experience some injuries - it was a real team effort, a real team performance,” he said.

“That game has no relevance to this one. It is a new challenge and I back the players. The players will embrace the pressure and be ready for the game.”

Howe on facing United are Old Trafford

18:10 , Mike Jones

“It is a massive fixture,” said Eddie Howe when asked to describe his feelings building up to the match.

“We are coming to the end of the season, we are desperate to do well in the game and we will do everything we can to try and win.

“We back the players to give a performance. We don’t underestimate Manchester United - we know how tough it will be. We are under no illusions of the magnitude of this game.

“It is a time to enjoy the situation we are in.”

Eddie Howe gives updates on Isak and Wilson

18:05 , Mike Jones

Both of Newcastle prime strikers, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, have niggling injuries which may prevent them from taking to the field tonight.

Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe said on Tuesday: “Alex didn’t train yesterday. We will see if he trains today. He wasn’t feeling 100 per cent (against Brighton), I think you could see that - we knew on Friday that he was slightly under the weather.

“We haven’t seen Callum yet. We will see if he is available to train today. If not, we will have him for Brentford.”

Manchester United’s crumbling home is the perfect theatre for Erik ten Hag’s broken dreams

18:00 , Mike Jones

The final ignominy came after the final whistle, Old Trafford’s famously leaking roof fashioning a waterfall. As tourist attractions go, it wasn’t supposed to be Manchester’s answer to the Niagara Falls. The Theatre of the Dreams has become the theatre of the drenched. Manchester United, though, is a club where everything can tumble quickly: fortunes, reputations, player values. A team who have slid down the table are now eighth, on course for their worst Premier League finish.

Even David Moyes bottomed out at seventh, Ralf Rangnick in sixth. For Erik ten Hag, the wrong kind of distinctions beckon. The manager trumpeting unprecedented achievements at Old Trafford was Mikel Arteta. “It’s 27 wins in the Premier League. It’s the most in the history of this club,” he said after that rarity, an Arsenal triumph at Old Trafford. “That is not progress, it is history.”

Man United’s crumbling home is the perfect theatre for Erik ten Hag’s broken dreams

Man Utd vs Newcastle

17:55 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have lost just one of their 28 Premier League home matches against Newcastle with 18 wins and nine draws in that run.

That defeat was a 1-0 loss in December 2013 under David Moyes. Is it time for Newcastle to win again?

Wayne Rooney accuses Manchester United players of using injuries to avoid playing

17:50 , Mike Jones

Wayne Rooney has accused some of Manchester United’s supposedly injured players of ducking out of games for the struggling side to save themselves for the FA Cup final or Euro 2024.

And he accused them of letting the club down by opting out of games, saying: “There are some very good players in that squad and the performances are way below par. You look at the injuries and some of those players could play; 100 percent.

“You have a European Championships coming up and an FA Cup final coming up. It is easy for players to stay out for a little bit and then come back towards the European Championships.

“I have seen it myself over the years. I just think the players who have been injured are not filling themselves with any credit at the minute.”

Injured players desperate to return for United

17:45 , Mike Jones

“You have to see here at Carrington. The players are desperate to play,” Erik ten Hag told reporters on Tuesday following criticism that some of the injured players are hiding from scrutiny.

The manager added: “I have seen that Licha Martinez [wants to play]. Bruno [Fernandes] did a fitness test on Sunday to play. [Marcus] Rashford did everything he could do. He trained, tried to train last week but he didn’t make it.

“Players are desperate to play and they want to be in the right shape. You see also Victor Lindelof, Rapha Varane, they are training to make themselves available for the final. They do what they can do.”

Lisandro Martinez to return to Manchester United squad against Newcastle

17:40 , Mike Jones

Lisandro Martinez is set to return to the Manchester United squad when under-fire Erik ten Hag’s side take on Newcastle.

The key Argentina centre-back has managed just 11 appearances since breaking his metatarsal last April, compounding the issues facing a Red Devils defence beset by injuries.

Martinez underwent foot surgery for the second time in October having returned for the start of the season, then was laid low by knee and calf injuries upon his return.

Lisandro Martinez to return to Manchester United squad against Newcastle

Ten Hag on Martinez’s possible impact

17:35 , Mike Jones

“I think, especially on the pitch, we need him,” the manager admitted when speaking about Lisandro Martinez’s return. “There, he shows his spirit and, there, he is a warrior.

“If he is fit, when his fitness standards are on a high, he is an absolute leader for us, he is an absolute warrior. He gives the right spirit and he is a very important player in our defending line and we missed him across almost the whole season.”

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Martinez to return for Man Utd?

17:30 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag also suggested that fellow defender Lisandro Martinez could play a part in this evening’s match though that will likely come from the bench,

The World Cup winner’s return to training has provided a boost for the team ahead of a crucial FA Cup final versus Man City but the manager is ensuring the centre-back is not rushed back into action.

“We have to see a final training [session] this afternoon,” Ten Hag told club media on Tuesday, “But we think Licha Martinez, after a long period, he will be available.

“Not to start but coming from the bench. Hopefully, we can bring him in and that would be the next step.

“And that is very important for us, that players return, especially in the defending line because, you know, we are short of players available.”

Varane to miss Newcastle match

17:25 , Mike Jones

Raphael Varane is leaving Manchester United in the summer with the club deciding not to renew his contract. He will also miss out on an Old Trafford farewell as injury is preventing him from playing in the final home game of the season against Newcastle tonight.

No doubt, Varane will say goodbye to the supporter from the sidelines ahead of a possible return to action at Brighon on Sunday.

United boss Erik ten Hag said: “We plan [for] him definitely for the last games. Not tomorrow, but we hope for Sunday and then, of course, for the last game [The FA Cup final].”

Raphael Varane to leave Manchester United at end of season

17:20 , Mike Jones

Raphael Varane has announced he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old centre-back made a big-money switch to the Old Trafford outfit in 2021 after a medal-laden decade at Real Madrid.

Injuries have restricted Varane to 93 appearances in his three seasons at United, who the defender will be leaving upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

Raphael Varane to leave Manchester United at end of season

Man Utd vs Newcastle prediction

17:15 , Mike Jones

With Manchester United in a bad run of form and Newcastle finding their stride again this should be an easy game to pick a result for, in theory.

It is also United’s final home match of the season and they should be boosted by the returns of some of their key personnel such as Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes. Couple that with a need to finish higher than eighth (their current position) and United may prove to be a stubborn force this evening.

Newcastle are in great form in front of goal though and United tend to slip away in matches when their opponents score. This one could turn out to be honours even.

Manchester United 1-1 Newcastle.

Predicted line-ups and latest odds

17:10 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we think the two teams will line-up this evening:

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

And here are the latest odds for the match with Newcastle, ever so slightly, the favourites:

Manchester United win 7/4

Draw 3/1

Newcastle win 13/10

Man Utd vs Newcastle early team news

17:05 , Mike Jones

Lisandro Martinez is set to return to the Manchester United squad in a much-needed boost to Erik ten Hag’s defensive options. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will be assessed after missing the defeat against Arsenal, with Willy Kambwala also a doubt.

Both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson missed Newcastle training ahead of the Manchester United game, potentially leaving Eddie Howe with problems up front.

Howe suggested that Isak could yet be available if his illness eases, and Fabian Schar is moving closer to a return from a hamstring issue.

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle

17:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United vs Newcastle is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 15 May at Old Trafford.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Good afternoon!

14:02 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Manchester United host Newcastle.

Erik ten Hag’s men have an outside chance of finishing inside the top seven and clinching a place in Europe next season but they will need to defeat the Magpies tonight. The Red Devils are currently eighth and are three points behind Eddie Howe’s team who also hold a far superior goal difference.

Even if United win this evening they are dependent on other results going their way but they will at least take the race for European qualification down to the last weekend of the season. Ten Hag’s position may depend on getting this task done but first he needs to orchestrate a win against a solid Newcastle side.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.