Manchester United vs Manchester City live: score and updates from Old Trafford

Here are the teams in black and white

MAN UNITED XI TO FACE MAN CITY: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Varane, Malacia, Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Antony, Heaton, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho, Mainoo.

The hosts have made nine changes to the one that won at Charlton in the Carabao Cup - no shock there. Luke Shaw starts at centre-back, Fred and Tyrell Malacia keep keep their places and Anthony Martial starts up front despite worries about leg injury.

Anthony Martial starts for the hosts today - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

MAN CITY XI TO FACE MAN UNITED: Ederson, Walker, Ake, Akanji, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland. Subs: Phillips, Gundogan, Grealish, Laporte, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis.

Pep Guardiola has made as many as eight changes to the side that unexpectedly lost to Southampton in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden are the three to keep their places and the cavalry in the form of Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahraz and Kevin de Bruyne charge in.

Kevin De Bruyne - Action Images/Carl Racine

11:38 AM

Here are the two starting XIs

Team news! 📣



🔴Shaw stays at centre-back, Martial starts

🔵Cancelo at left-back, Foden preferred to Grealish



Man Utd 🆚 Man City

11:32 AM

Manchester United title challengers?

Time moves quickly in football. There will doubtless be a manager who’s secure in his job at the moment who in a few weeks’ time will be fighting to stay in the dugout. And it was just three months ago that Manchester United were ‘four, five years away from being anywhere close to flighting for the title’, the next few seasons written off as merely a foundation-building phase crucial to getting the ‘great club back to where it should be’.

After the 6-3 humiliation at the Etihad back in October it’s not hard see why. Having improved since their opening two defeats to Brighton and Brentford the humiliating defeat against their rivals was supposed to be a huge reality check, a true indication of where the club lay.

But since then they've won 10 of the next 11 matches and, more than that, have looked like a side tough to beat and to be feared. They haven't conceded in four months and with a win today will be just a point behind the city rivals, who are still everyone's favourites to win yet another title.

Do United under Erik ten Hag believe they are title challengers? Today's match, and the ones to follow at Crystal Palace and Arsenal will reveal much. But it's clear that the club under the Dutchman is definitely moving in the right direction and the chances of a thrashing, as we saw in October, are few and far between.

Under Erik ten Hag Manchester United have improved week after week - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

11:14 AM

Pep Guardiola tells Manchester City players home truths

By Mike McGrath

Pep Guardiola has delivered ‘home truths’ to his Manchester City squad this week during private meetings, and told his players they must look themselves in the mirror and meet the club's high standards.

Defeat by Southampton in the EFL Cup led to City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan admitting there was “a special ingredient missing”, and questioning the desire and hunger of his team-mates ahead of the Manchester derby on Saturday at Old Trafford. Guardiola has been honest with his players, who have also dropped points against Everton and Brentford recently.

“All I can do is to tell my players the reality in good and bad moments. I have more experience than them, not at playing football but at analysing what happens, I’m better than them, I’m the only person to tell them the truth. That is my job. Put everyone in the team individually in front of their own mirrors to look at themselves,” the City manager said.

“I’ve done it in the past, recently. I did it this week. Sometimes not saying anything, they see my face, they know exactly the situation. Maybe they are not used to it because they are surrounded by people telling them how good they are. I am the only person in their own lives who can tell them exactly what the situation is.”

Guardiola will be without John Stones through injury and Ruben Dias is also sidelined. The lunchtime fixture gives City the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal and show they have the consistency for another title challenge.

“The situation is seven years together, it’s not like Erik [Ten Hag] a few months where they are building – we are here for a long, long time,” he said. “To handle that is completely different.

“I have to tell them why we are a team, we are always there. It’s because we won the lot.

“The performance at Southampton I’ve never seen before. You can say it’s one day, mistakes, but it is not allowed.”

While United’s aim has been to return to the Champions League places, Guardiola believes they are title contenders too.

“It’s not just City spending a lot of money in this league. United do what they have done. It’s just a question of being settled, patient and supporting the manager unconditionally. United is playing now how they have played all their history. I said a few months ago that United is back. People say they’re not. They’re back. I knew it, I felt it,” he said.

“From my experience, when you say title challengers, you have to see the way they are playing, in those terms. To have confidence, my team or another team, it’s the way we played, how consistent we are. Not results, it’s how your best players are playing.”