Manchester United vs Luton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester United vs Luton - LIVE!

Manchester United host Luton in a huge Premier League game at Old Trafford today. While conventional thinking would suggest United are set for what would be a routine win, little about their form this season has proven convincing. Such has been their form of late, fans will surely not be taken this for granted even despite the vast gulf in financial resource between the clubs.

While Erik ten Hag fumed at the refereeing decisions that played a huge part in Wednesday's loss to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, the fact remains his team have endured a miserable start to the campaign across all competitions. Lose to the Hatters at the Threatre of Dreams and the pressure on the Dutchman's job will only grow.

Indeed, Luton looked impressive during their draw with Liverpool and can approach this as something of a free-hit. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog!

Man United vs Luton latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm GMT; Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Man United team news: Jonny Evans injured

Luton team news: Chiedozie Ogbene fit

Prediction: Man United to get much-needed win

Good afternoon!

12:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Luton!

The pressure on Erik ten Hag and his side increased in midweek, as they fell to a dramatic Champions League defeat to Copenhagen. Their European campaign has been a bit of a mess, but it's not been much better domestically.

United go into the weekend eighth in the Premier League table - anything other than a win here and it really will be a crisis.

Stay with us for all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT at Old Trafford.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Man United vs Luton

12:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the 3pm blackout. Highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 11pm GMT on BBC One.

Live blog: You can follow all the action from Old Trafford right here with us!

Man United team news

12:43 , Matt Verri

Manchester United will be without Jonny Evans for the visit of Luton in the Premier League this afternoon.

The veteran defender was forced off in the first half during Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

That means Ten Hag must decide on whether to bring Raphael Varane back into the starting lineup alongside Harry Maguire.

Marcus Rashford is available too after recovering from the knock that ruled him out of the late win over Fulham last weekend, even with his Champions League suspension in mind.

United remain without Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw for the visit of the Hatters.

Predicted Man United XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot; Eriksen, McTominay, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

(Getty Images)

Luton team news

12:50 , Matt Verri

Luton will likely again turn to Ross Barkley, after his strong displays in recent weeks, and Andros Townsend will hope he's done enough to keep his place after making his first start against Liverpool.

Defenders Mads Juel Andersen and Reece Burke remain out, with Albert Sambi Lokonga and Luke Berry also still sidelined. Chiedozie Ogbene has been passed fit.

(REUTERS)

Standard Sport prediction

12:57 , Matt Verri

It's difficult to be confident about Man United beating any team at the moment.

There were positive signs in Copenhagen before the red card, and they should be able to edge past Luton in what is unlikely to be an entertaining affair.

Man United to win, 2-0.