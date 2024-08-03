Manchester United vs Liverpool: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, today

Manchester United take on their biggest rivals Liverpool tonight in what is likely to be more of the more intense pre-season friendlies.

With the Community Shield looming, this will be Erik ten Hag’s final opportunity to watch his players in action before stepping out at Wembley against Manchester City.

The Red Devils downed Real Betis earlier this week to make it two wins from four in a summer which has been marred by injuries in rather typical fashion.

Liverpool have also gotten the better of Betis before overcoming Arsenal in a bright start to Arne Slot’s debut pre-season in the dugout.

They still have over a fortnight to prepare for their season getting underway and, having not made a signing, the new manager is ensuring he gets to grips with his squad before making any drastic changes.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man Utd vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 12.45am BST kick-off tonight, in the early hours of Sunday August 4, 2024.

The match will take place at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on MUTV and LFCTV.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the official club apps and websites.

Man Utd vs Liverpool team news

How we line up to take on Manchester United in South Carolina ✊🟢 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 3, 2024

Man Utd vs Liverpool prediction

This should be a fun test of both defences with a little bit more pressure on United, given this is their final friendly.

A 2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The tide has turned in this derby. Liverpool lost only two of 15 meetings from March 2016 to April 2022. However, the Merseyside giants have won only once in their five matches since.

Man Utd wins: 91

Liverpool wins: 81

Draws: 70